DFRobot Open-Source Hardware Gravity Series Unleashes the Creativity for More Than 1 Million Developers Now

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DFRobot Gravity series is a set of professional open-source hardware modules. It consists of 300 kinds of standardized modules, including expansion boards, sensors, actuators, functional modules, and kits as well as each module comes with clear documentation and demo. With a variety of standardized modules, DFRobot is devoted to helping users of any skill level to easily connect and mix to realize ideas or develop projects. Till now, the Gravity series has been used by more than 1 million developers worldwide and used in a broad range of applications, like AI, environmental monitoring, IoT, smart homes, etc.



DFRobot Open-Source Hardware Gravity Series

Gravity for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence(AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines, unlike the natural intelligence displayed by humans and animals, which involves consciousness and emotionality.

Gravity: HuskyLens: is an easy-to-use, powerful artificial intelligence vision sensor designed to expand the interactivity of tech creations. It is based on the Kendryte K210 SoC with a dual-core RISC-V 64-bit processor designed with AI applications in mind. It is a time-saving device with several built-in algorithms that allow creators to make projects without previous algorithmic knowledge. HuskyLens is driven by the power of image processing algorithms and is constantly learning new objects, faces, and colors at the click of a button.

Gravity: Speech Synthesis Module: based on a highly integrated XFS5152CE speech synthesis chip, it is a high-quality speech synthesis for any Chinese, English, and mixed Chinese and English text with dynamic control of speech and voice characteristics. Each time the amount of text synthesis can reach up to 4k bytes. Supporting I2C and UART communication protocols, gravity interface, the module is compatible with most main controllers like Arduino, micro: bit on the market.

Gravity for Environmental Monitoring

Environmental issues are gradually receiving attention. DFRobot Gravity series for environmental monitoring can measure water quality covering the pH value, dissolved oxygen, conductivity, and turbidity. It can detect various gases from explosive gases such as methane, toxic gases such as carbon monoxide to air quality sensors for the smoke. And it also can measure the volumetric water content in the soil.

Gravity for Water Quality Detection

Gravity: Analog pH meter V2 is specifically designed to measure the pH of a solution and reflect the acidity or alkalinity. It is commonly used in various applications such as aquaponics, aquaculture, and environmental water testing. DFRobot provides a variety of water quality sensor products, uniform size, and interface, not only meet the needs of various water quality testing but also suitable for the DIY of multi-parameter water quality tester.

Gravity: KnowFlow Basic Kit: is designed for professional developers who want to monitor water quality and get real-time data. It can monitor 2 parameters with a basic kit: pH and electronic conductivity. The kit is based on Arduino, easy to change, and add more sensors and modules. Currently, it stores the data on a micro-SD card, and also the data can be viewed on the smartphone via Bluetooth.

Gravity for Gas Detection

Gravity: Analog CO2 Gas Sensor for Arduino: It is the first CO2 sensor in the Arduino market. The output voltage of the module falls as the concentration of CO2 increases. The potentiometer onboard is designed to set the threshold of voltage. As long as the CO2 concentration is high enough (the voltage is lower than the threshold), a digital signal (ON/OFF) will be released.

Gravity: Oxygen Sensor: supports I2C output. It can be calibrated in the air and accurately measure the oxygen concentration in the environment. It is compatible with many mainboards like Arduino Uno, ESP32, Raspberry PI, and so on. With simple gravity interfaces and practical sample code, you can build your oxygen concentration monitor easily and conveniently.

Gravity for Volumetric Water Content Estimation in Soil

Gravity: Analog Soil Moisture Sensor for Arduino: A soil moisture sensor can read the amount of moisture in the soil surrounding it. It is ideal for monitoring an urban garden or plant water level. This is a must component for IoT, garden, and agriculture.

Gravity: Analog Capacitive Soil Moisture Sensor: measures soil moisture levels by capacitive sensing, rather than resistive sensing like other types of moisture sensor. It is made of a corrosion-resistant material giving it long service life.

Gravity: Analog Waterproof Capacitive Soil Moisture Sensor: it is a new type of analog capacitive soil moisture sensor with increased waterproof performance. The anti-corrosion performance is optimized and more Laminate design, no longer need to worry about the sensors in the soil scratching the sensor panel, resulting in accelerated corrosion of the sensor.

Gravity for Functional Modules based on IoT Application Scenarios

With the rapid development of the Internet of Things, large-scale IoT deployment is no longer a vision, but a reality. To meet the diverse needs of customers, DFRobot has launched a series of functional modules based on IoT application scenarios.

Gravity：Wi-Fi IoT module: It supports multiple programming platforms like MakeCode, Mind+, and Arduino IDE, and also can be used on various popular IoT platforms like Easy IoT, IFFTTT, ThingSpeak, and SIoT (Social IoT). It supports UART and I2C communication protocols and is designed with an easy-to-use Gravity interface. You can use it to build IoT projects with other mainboards like the micro: bit, Arduino, STM32, etc.

Gravity: UART OBLOQ Module: It is a WiFi to Serial device suitable for non-professional developers. It supports standard MQTT protocol IoT services such as Microsoft Azure IoT. By the OBLOQ module, you can quickly build IoT applications even though you do not know IoT technology.

About DFRobot

DFRobot is a world-leading robotics and open-source hardware provider that is dedicated to creating innovative, user-friendly products that foster a strong community of innovation. The company was founded in 2008 and is currently headquartered in Shanghai, China. DFRobot has a product catalog boasting over 2,000 electronics including sensors, robotic platforms, and communication modules, which are compatible with most main controllers like Arduino, Raspberry PI, micro: bit on the market. Based on its high-quality and ease-to-use features, DFRobot products have been widely used in many applications such as AI, IoT, Wearables, smart homes, etc. About us, please visit: https://www.dfrobot.com/.