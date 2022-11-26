DFW FREE Virtual Event To Be More Productive, Profitable, and Protected For Small & Medium Businesses

TriQuest Technologies Inc., an IT Support & Services company serving small & medium businesses in Fort Worth, Texas, is officially the host of the first annual DFW Small Business Tech Day happening on December 15th.

DFW Small Business Tech Day, hosted by TriQuest Technologies Inc., is a FREE online event for DFW businesses that will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Speakers for the event include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counterterrorism & counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill, best-selling author & entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz, and TriQuest’s own Gary Tonniges Jr, CPA, speaking on business resiliency and cybersecurity.



DFW Small Business Tech Day is designed to help small & medium businesses equip themselves with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing, and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small & medium businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. Industry leaders can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software, and support,” said Gary Tonniges Jr, Founder & Chief Executive Officer for TriQuest Technologies. “Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations.”

The first-of-its-kind event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable, and protected.

For information about DFW Small Business Tech Day, call 817.882.8500, for details on the FREE local event happening on December 15th or go to https://www.triquesttech.com/sbtd/ to reserve your spot for the event.



About Us: Gary Tonniges Jr, CPA is the founder and CEO of TriQuest Technologies, Inc., a Fort Worth IT Support & Services firm. Gary is the author of Easy Mark - Why Business Executives Who THINK Their Network Is Secure Are The FIRST To Fall Victim To Cybercriminals… And What YOU Can Do NOW To Stop It. Gary graduated with an accounting degree from Texas A&M in 1992, starting with a Fort Worth public accounting firm. Eventually his passion for technology changed his role. The savvy firm partners put Gary in charge of a new IT services group, with full P&L responsibilities, to assist clients with their technology issues. In 1997, with the blessing of the firm partner’s, Gary left to form TriQuest Technologies. ​ In 2022, Gary & his wife, Cyndy, were awarded the prestigious FW, Inc. Entrepreneur of Excellence award. Gary was honored with the CPA of the Year award by the TXCPA-Fort Worth branch in 2020. The same year, the state TXCPA honored Gary with Chairman of the Year award and TriQuest was awarded the Inc. 5000 award. In 2019, the proud Aggie born, Fort Worth built TriQuest Technologies received the esteemed Aggie 100 award for the 67th fastest growing Aggie-owned or -operated firm. On October 13, 2022, TriQuest celebrated 25 years of providing Reliable IT Services to Fort Worth and Dallas metroplex businesses since 1997. TriQuest Technologies serves Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, and all surrounding communities in the DFW metroplex. ​

