DHG LTD Releases Mogu Mobile App for Home WiFi and IoT Device Management

Tokyo, May 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DHG LTD (Daiko Holding Group), a global communications group operating from Japan, released the newest version of the Mogu mobile app early last week. Available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, the Mogu mobile app pairs exclusively with Mogu Smart Routers (MSRs) to manage Japanese home WiFi and consumer IoT devices. The recent update to the Mogu mobile app includes enhanced graphing functionality, transparent device usage statistics, and a router visibility module for tracking real time WiFi use.

DHG acquired Mogu Technologies, a Singapore-based smart router company, earlier this year. Shortly after the acquisition, DHG released the Mogu Smart Router Version 2 with an integrated mobile app optimized for Japanese internet services providers. The MSR Version 2 and mobile app release marks the second generation of Mogu products to reach consumer households in Asia. Prior to the DHG acquisition, Mogu Technologies successfully launched MSR Version 1 in mainland China with plans to expand throughout Asia in 2020. Now housed under the umbrella of DHG, the new leadership team aims to expand the Mogu brand throughout Japan this year.

The release of MSR Version 2 and the newest app update broadens the DHG footprint in Japan's wireless internet service provider (WISP) sector and strengthens their competitive advantage in providing internet services to households in Japan. In addition to the Mogu mobile app and smart router business units, DHG also acquired the MOGX token for use in the Mogu ecosystem.

DHG LTD. CEO Akio Ito commented, "The most recent release of the Mogu mobile app solidifies our commitment and belief in the Mogu brand and product ecosystem. We look forward to extending a streamlined, one-provider WiFi solution to our customers in Japan this year."

