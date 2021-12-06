Malaysian fashion designer Christy Ng partners with DHL for a limited-edition, DHL-themed collection

partners with DHL for a limited-edition, DHL-themed collection Collection inspired by DHL couriers who deliver every day, despite the pandemic

Items shipped exclusively by DHL

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL has launched an exclusive and limited-edition merchandise collection in collaboration with Malaysian fashion designer Christy Ng. The DHL x Christy Ng collection was inspired by the DHL couriers who have delivered reliably for her every day despite the pandemic. It includes bold and eye-catching unisex pieces that feature DHL's widely recognizable red and yellow logo. The items also incorporate DHL's distinct parcel labels, delivery vehicles, brand colors, and logo interpretations. The collection is only available in Christy Ng's online shop www.ChristyNg.com, and all orders are shipped exclusively by DHL.



DHL and Christy Ng unveil eye-catching collection inspired by couriers

"It is a great pleasure for me to work with DHL on this collection, which was inspired by the couriers who support our business every day. I wanted to pay tribute to all DHL employees who work tirelessly to get us through these difficult times. Being in the fashion business during the pandemic has been a real challenge and made us rethink how to sell our products. Reliable and fast online fulfillment is more important than ever, and DHL eCommerce Solutions provides an amazing infrastructure to scale rapidly and flexibly. That's a huge boost for our global aspirations," says Christy Ng.

"We are honored that Christy Ng wanted to create a homage to all DHL employees and excited to share this collaboration with our customers. Now anyone can proudly show off their favorite delivery service. DHL meets the domestic shipping and worldwide shipping as well as fulfillment needs of online retailers across the globe. Much like Christy Ng's wish to provide everyone with positivity, we make sure online shopping is a positive and enjoyable experience for customers and retailers alike," says Anil Gautam, Managing Director, DHL eCommerce Solutions Malaysia.

In line with DHL's values and efforts to make every dimension of its business sustainable, the production of the DHL x Christy Ng collection focused on reducing the use of single-use plastics while keeping costs down and the pieces affordable. All items are unisex and made of high-quality, sustainable materials. Customers can personalize the bags and grocery tote.

"The values that DHL stands for are also very close to me. We share the same commitment to strive for a consistent balance between ecology, economy, and society. That's why I'm pleased that we've made sure the collection is as environmentally friendly and high quality as possible, without making it unaffordable," says Christy Ng. "Yellow also radiates joy and self-expression, another message we value dearly. I love that the collection also gives customers the option to personalize their pieces – it's our invitation to have fun, make a statement, and paint the streets in their neighborhood yellow."

– End –

You can find the press release for download as well as further information on dpdhl.com/pressreleases

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialised solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.