DHL Express continues to strengthen its global aviation network with the purchase of eight additional Boeing 777 Freighters

The Express division of Deutsche Post DHL Group i nvests to meet continuous growth in cross border time-sensitive shipments

Fleet modernization with highly efficient aircraft contribute to Strategy 2025 and Sustainability goals

Boeing and DHL Express also agreed on the option to purchase four additional freighters





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 January 2021 - DHL Express, the world's leading express service provider and Boeing announced today that the global logistics company placed an order for eight additional new Boeing 777 freighters. The investment marks a further step in DHL Express' expansion of its intercontinental air network to meet customer demand in fast growing international express shipping markets. First deliveries are scheduled for 2022.









DHL Express has placed an order for eight additional new Boeing 777 Freighters to meet growing customer demand for international express deliveries.

"Although the current health crisis has pushed pause on several areas of life, global trade did not stand still," said John Pearson, CEO at DHL Express. "Fueled by globalization, digitalization and the unprecedented demand of our customers during the recent peak season, our global e-commerce volume grew by more than 40 percent in Q4. With the order of eight new wide body freighter aircraft, we underline our conviction that e-commerce is an enduring megatrend. This is why we decided to act early and kick-off 2021 with this investment in our future."

The world's largest and most capable twin-engine freighter, the B777 supports future growth while providing outstanding reliability. Furthermore, the aircraft will contribute to DPDHL Group's sustainability goals due to its fuel efficient technology reducing CO2 emissions by 18 percent compared to the legacy B747-400s.

"A highly efficient and reliable aviation network is key to our service capabilities enabling future growth," says Travis Cobb EVP Global Network Operations and Aviation at DHL Express. "We are committed to providing the highest quality and efficient services to our customers at the fastest possible transit times. At the same time, we are also committed to reduce our carbon emissions by modernizing our fleet with the most efficient aircraft type that is available in the industry. The Boeing 777 fits well into our intercontinental network and perfectly complements our sustainability goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050."

The 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter with a range of 9,200 km (4,970 nautical miles) and can carry a maximum payload of 102,010 kg (224,900 lbs). It allows DHL Express to make fewer stops and reduce associated landing fees on long-haul routes, resulting in the lowest trip cost of any large freighter.

"We remain optimistic about our growth prospects underscored by the e-commerce boom and as globalization continues to assert its strength and relevance," said Ken Lee, CEO of DHL Express Asia Pacific. "In addition to bolstering the approximately EUR 60 million that we have committed to boost our air network in Asia Pacific from 2020-2022, these continued aviation investment will equally help to ensure that we have the safest and fastest deliveries in the industry as we assist with the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to countries all over Asia."

Preceding the new order announced today, DHL Express had already taken delivery of the first ten new B777F aircraft as part of an original order of 14 aircraft made in 2018. These timely deliveries ensured that DHL could accommodate the unprecedented demand during the peak shipping season.

Boeing's 2020 World Air Cargo Forecast anticipates significant increase in demand for new and converted freighters with a fleet growth of more than 60% over the next 20 years. This is reflected in the growing demand for cross border time definite shipments that DHL Express is experiencing. For this reasons both companies have also agreed on options and purchase rights for four additional planes.

With this step DHL Express underlines its long-term commitment as an enabler of trade around the globe. The company operates over 260 dedicated aircraft with 17 partner airlines making over 600 daily flights across 220 countries and territories.





DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.