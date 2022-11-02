DHL Express demonstrates highest security standards with 100th TAPA "A" certification in Asia Pacific

The West Hanoi Service Center is the 100 th facility in the region (excluding China) to receive the TAPA Facility Security Requirements (FSR) certification - class 'A'

The TAPA class 'A' certification is the highest level of security standard – indicating DHL Express's commitment to security excellence

Travis Cobb, EVP, Global Network Operations & Aviation, DHL Express (left) receives the 100th TAPA class 'A' certificate for Asia Pacific (excluding China) from TAPA APAC Chairman, Tony Lugg









SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 November 2022 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider and the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) today officiated the company's 100TAPA FSR Class 'A' certified site – the highest level of TAPA certification - for DHL Express in Asia Pacific (excluding China). The 100site was DHL Express' newly inaugurated EUR2 million-West Hanoi Service Center, in Vietnam.Commitment to the highest security standards is paramount for DHL Express which was among the pioneers applying TAPA standards to its facilities in Asia Pacific some 20 years ago. The TAPA certification is an internationally recognized industry standard that is given to companies that meet the requirements for secure warehousing or in-transit storage of high value goods across the global supply chain. The TAPA certification is only awarded upon rigorous audit processes.The TAPA certification is highly sought after and is regarded as one of the most stringent independent security standards in the logistics and supply chain sectors. In 2001, DHL Express received the first TAPA certification for the Penang Gateway in Malaysia."The term 'resilience' is the business buzzword of this decade, but a key cornerstone of resilience is security. Customers entrust us with high value goods – from technology products to luxury fashion labels, lifesaving medical devices to vaccines – we handle hundreds of thousands of shipments daily. Our relentless focus on security and regular training helps build business resilience for us, and our customers' supply chains. The 100th site is a significant milestone and a testament to the dedication to building a great and secure place to work," said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express.Tony Lugg, TAPA Certified Expert and Chairman of TAPA APAC, said: "TAPA Class "A" is the highest level of our security standards and denotes a facility as one that offers "elevated security protection". DHL's 100th TAPA "A" certification in Asia Pacific is a significant achievement which enhances their position as an industry leader in the international express service domain. Customers everywhere are increasingly demanding their logistics partners to build resilience and sustainability into their networks. DHL has certainly proved that their network is safe, secure and certified by the internationally recognized TAPA Standards."The focus on sustainability is of paramount importance for DHL Express. Facilities like the 100TAPA site – the company's West Hanoi Service Center – was built with sustainable features. Across the Group, Deutsche Post DHL Group has announced global targets of reducing carbon emissions from 33 million tons in 2020 to under 29 million tons by 2030. It is designing all new and owned buildings to be climate neutral by procuring electricity from renewable and sustainable sources. This includes the use of solar panels and rainwater harvesting solutions as well as digitalization and smart building management systems. These low carbon facilities – combined with its growing electric delivery vehicle fleet in Asia Pacific – are ongoing efforts to achieving net-zero carbon emissions for its logistics operations by 2050.Hashtag: #DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

