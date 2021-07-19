DHL Express to expand Asia Pacific Export Compliance Center in Malaysia

Plans to hire 40% more export compliance officers by end of 2021

Center plays pivotal role in ensuring legal and regulatory compliance are aligned with global standards

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading express service provider will increase its workforce by 40% at its Asia Pacific Export Compliance Center (APECC) in Malaysia by the end of the year. The company, which moves over 480 million shipments a year globally, has strict measures in place to ensure shipments through its network comply with legal and regulatory frameworks in line with United Nations, European, the U.S., global and local regulations on sanctions or denied parties.



Shipments that are handled by DHL Express are compliant to legal and regulatory frameworks

"We continue to invest in the APECC because it plays a pivotal role in ensuring that good corporate governance and stringent compliance to export regulations are fully integrated into our daily business and operations," said Ken Lee, CEO of DHL Express Asia Pacific. "More than a million shipments pass through our global network daily. To remain the provider-of-choice, it's critically important that we stay on top of regulatory changes across the 40 markets in the region so that we deliver the best service to our customers."

Situated in Kuala Lumpur, the APECC was established in 2015 to ensure shipments through the network are compliant with evolving international shipping regulations. This includes understanding current rules and new sanctions from both origin and destination of the shipment, and helping customers understand the import and export process. Export compliance officers at the Center are globally certified by the International Compliance Association, the leading professional body for global regulatory and financial crime compliance. The teams also undergo regular training, especially when new sanctions emerge.

"Shipping across borders is a complex process involving regulations and requirements that are applied by different countries and agencies. This is made more complex where some countries have laws which apply extra-territorially. Being on top of this is key to ensuring that DHL continues to be the provider of choice and our global network is secure and compliant. Our customers look to us to set these standards to ensure uninterrupted trade," said Raymond Yee, Vice President of Customs and Regulatory Affairs, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

Overseeing the thousands of outbound shipments from Asia Pacific, the APECC is tasked to ensure non-compliant shipments are not missed. With the surge in shipment volumes driven in part by the growth of e-commerce, the Center leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) by comparing recent data and transactions of previous shipments and alerting employees when there are anomalies.

The Asia Pacific Export Compliance Center is one of the three centers globally, with one located in Europe and another in Central America.

– End –

On the Internet: dpdhl.de/press

Follow us at: twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL

DHL - The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.