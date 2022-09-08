DHL Express Hong Kong once again appointed as logistics partner of HKTDC's CENTRESTAGE ELITES

This highlights DHL's support for the development of Hong Kong's fashion industry, delivering fashion pieces from renowned Asian designers to the global stage in the city

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, today announced that it would continue working with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) as its logistics partner, in support of this year's CENTRESTAGE opening gala show - CENTRESTAGE ELITES. Through this partnership, DHL will once again deliver Asian designers' works to the fashion showcase in Hong Kong safely and efficiently.

CENTRESTAGE will be held from 9 to 11 September 2022 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The opening gala show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will feature Hong Kong brand, DEMO, founded by Derek Chan, and Japanese designer Hideaki Shikama's Children of the Discordance. DHL will move showpieces for these two brands. DHL has shipped fashion pieces and materials for the event from various countries such as Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France and the United States.

"DHL's purpose of 'Connecting people, Improving lives' demonstrates its dedication to promoting culture, to which the fashion industry is a large contributor. This is also our 50th year in Hong Kong, and we have spent the past decades supporting the fashion industry and helping local artists to shine on the international stage with our expertise. Designers from all over the world can be assured that we will deliver their work safely and promptly so that everyone in Hong Kong can appreciate them," said Chee Choong Ng, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau.

"With the tagline #MeMyselfAndUs, this year's CENTRESTAGE brings forth a message that celebrates the mosaic tiles of different cultures, values and individuals by presenting diverse and stunning works of designers and brands to industry experts, fashionistas and the public. DHL Express has been a reliable partner that is integral to the show's success, and we look forward to the fascinating pieces and designs to be delivered by DHL safely and promptly to CENTRESTAGE in Hong Kong," said Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director.

DHL is the fashion and retail industry's leading global logistics partner. For decades, DHL has pioneered solutions to meet the requirements of designers, retailers and some of the world's most glamorous fashion events. On the global fashion scene, DHL has recently made waves with projects such as the launch of a fashion capsule titled Forever Pieces, a collaboration with Munich-based socioecological label Mykke Hofmann, and its exclusive partnership with the non-profit trade association, Council of Fashion Designers of America Inc.

HKTDC's CENTRESTAGE 2022 is a three-day event featuring more than 240 fashion brands and designer labels from 15 countries and regions across the world.

