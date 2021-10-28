DHL Express opens its EUR22 million expanded Bengaluru Gateway to support e-commerce growth

Facility more than quadruples in size to support increasing international cargo volume in Bengaluru

17 dedicated international freighters to operate through the new Gateway by November 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, today opened its expanded EUR22 million Bengaluru Gateway located within the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India. Spanning over 112,000 sq feet, the Bengaluru Gateway is more than four times larger than the previous facility and will support India's robust trade driven by the exponential growth in the e-commerce sector.



DHL Express is the #1 World’s Best Workplace™



Bengaluru Gateway Infographic

When operating at full capacity, this new and expanded facility can handle over 90,000 tons of shipment per year. As the largest airside Express handling facility in India, the expanded Bengaluru Gateway enables DHL Express to offer 12 to 24 hours faster connection and delivery of imported goods across India, and reduce daily cut-off time for shipment pick-up by up to 60 minutes.

Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific, said, "As one of the world's fastest growing economies, India remains a critical node of the global DHL network. The Bengaluru Gateway is part of our EUR750 million investment to bolster our infrastructure in Asia Pacific and enhance connectivity for countries and businesses. With strong international imports and exports driving the increasing cargo volume in Bengaluru, our new facility supports Bengaluru's strategy to provide capacity of one million tons at its airport in the next few years."

Using 11 DHL-operated intercontinental freighters, 30 international commercial airlines and 70 domestic flights on a weekly basis, the Bengaluru Gateway currently connects both South and West India to over 220 countries and territories through DHL's unrivalled global network. An additional six dedicated intercontinental freighters will join the current fleet by November 2021, bringing the total number of aircraft operating through Bengaluru to 17.

The Gateway's primary export trade lanes are North America and Europe while Asia Pacific and Europe are the key import trade lanes for Bengaluru. The expanded Gateway will provide greater capacity to support industries such as electronics, automotive, life sciences & medical, and fashion in Bengaluru. Coupled with the enhanced infrastructure and additional dedicated DHL flights, these trade lanes will greatly benefit from the increased capacity and speed.

R.S Subramanian, SVP and Managing Director, DHL Express India, said, "10 years ago, DHL landed its first freighter in Bengaluru and opened its Gateway at the Kempegowda International Airport. Since then, we have seen the international volumes multiply significantly. Our EUR22 million investment is testament to the growth potential we see in this market. To maintain our market-leading position, we will continually invest ahead of the curve in our infrastructure, technology and people to support the country's economic growth and help Indian exporters and importers expand their business."

Key Features of DHL Express Bengaluru Gateway

Size:

The newly expanded Bengaluru Gateway is a state-of-the-art facility and is more than four times larger than the previous facility which spans over112,000 sq feet

Specifications:

Large castor decks and automated container handling and weighing set-up

Network material handling equipment and telescopic conveyer systems

This leads to more efficient shipment processing while reducing handling time significantly, resulting in improved transit time and service levels for importers and exporters.

Security and Certifications:

TAPA (Transported Asset Protection Association) Class A

Dual View X-Ray security screening

Explosive trace detector system

Access control systems

State-of-the-art IP cameras to conduct screenings in accordance with international trade security standards

Regulated Agent 3 (EU Aviation Security Validated Regulated Agents)

Indian Customs (for Custodianship)

Regulated Agent by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, India .

Green Footprint

LEED Gold Certified

Motion sensor-based LED lights

The facility's green design is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group's commitment to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero by the year 2050.

