DHL Express opens new doors to flexible, efficient and convenient delivery in Hong Kong with DHL Lockers

HONG KONG, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has introduced its first-mile service in Hong Kong via DHL Lockers, providing customers with a more convenient way to deliver their packages. The launch of the new service coincides with the company's 50th anniversary in the city, marking an important milestone since its establishment in Hong Kong in 1972.

The service offers flexibility and convenience and caters to the demands of busy customers who may not be able to visit the 11 DHL ServicePoints across the city during operating hours. Depending on the location of the lockers, customers can use the new alternate contactless shipping option to ship anytime, at their convenience. For added convenience and peace of mind, customers will also receive notifications via SMS or emails, with links for them to easily track and trace their shipments.

"For 50 years now, we have been committed to fulfilling our purpose of 'Connecting people, improving lives' in Hong Kong. True to our 'insanely customer centric culture' to seek continuous improvement to delight our customers, these DHL Lockers will open doors to a better, more flexible customer experience in Hong Kong. We want to provide our customers with the convenience of dropping off their packages any time of the day, at a location near them," said Chee Choong Ng, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau.

Efficient delivery starting from the first mile

To begin, customers can simply prepare their waybill via DHL's online shipping tools such as MyDHL+. Once the waybill is secured, customers can proceed to any of the 17 locations where DHL Lockers are found.

From here on, the rest of the delivery process gets simpler and quicker. Planning for your next shipping? Visit this link for a quick and easy step-by-step guide to using DHL Lockers: https://dhl.postclickmarketing.com/Global/FileLib/HongKong/DHL_Locker_A4_Poster_BL.pdf

The introduction of the DHL lockers and the first-mile service is an addition to DHL's wide range of services that offer flexibility for customers to choose the service that best fits their needs when using DHL's express delivery services worldwide. To find a nearby DHL locker location, please visit https://shipping.dhl.com.hk/DHL_Locker_EN.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air

and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.