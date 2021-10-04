DHL Express recognized as Global Express Provider of the Year

DHL Express Asia Pacific wins industry award for the sixth time at Payload Asia Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has been awarded the Global Express Provider of the Year at the 8th Payload Asia Awards. This is the sixth time that DHL Express has won the award, which recognizes excellence among air cargo companies and the positive impact it has made on the logistics industry to ensure packages are delivered safely and on time.

"The award is a huge encouragement for our employees across the region and a testament to all the effort that the team has put in amid the stringent Covid-19 restrictions in place. Over the past year, we have been focused on our role to keep supply chains moving and facilitate cross-border trade. In fact, the airfreight industry has been key to getting vaccines around the world in double fast time. DHL is proud to have delivered more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 160 countries worldwide, as well as more than 3,500 oxygen concentrators across India, fulfilling our purpose of "Connecting people, improving lives," said Ken Lee, CEO of DHL Express Asia Pacific. "As e-commerce adoption continues to gain momentum, these are equally exciting times for the industry. With the passion, dedication and can-do spirit of our employees, I am confident we will constantly seek out innovative solutions to enhance our operations and deliver quality services to our customers."

To cope with the exponential growth in shipment volume across the region, DHL Express has adjusted its flight network to ensure the timely delivery of shipments. In fact, with B2B e-commerce set to continue to gain momentum, global logistics will help businesses stay connected and trade around the world.

This year, DHL Express has bolstered its flight network by adding close to 2,350 tonnes to its airfreight capacity to serve growing demand between Asia Pacific and the U.S. and Europe. Seeing an increase in shipment volume from Vietnam and Penang, it also began to dedicate direct flights to these two cities from its Central Asia Hub in Hong Kong, aimed at shortening transit times between cities. Most recently, it converted a Boeing B737-800 aircraft to add 30 percent in gross payload for customers in Bangkok, Hanoi and Hong Kong. Customers from these three markets will be able tap on the burgeoning e-commerce opportunities and expand their cross-border presence.

Now in its eighth year, the Payload Asia Awards recognizes the best companies in the air cargo market that have evolved as they expand to new markets and disrupt existing business models in view of sustainability and growth. This year's awards comprise 17 categories judged by an esteemed panel of judges, and winners are selected based on a set of criteria evaluating the strength of customer service, business growth, operational performance, development strategy as well as customer and product innovation.

