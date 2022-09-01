DHL Express secures #1 Great Place to Work® title in Asia for four consecutive years

Fourth consecutive win and the sixth time in the past seven years to top the Asia list for workplace culture

In 2021, DHL Express Asia Pacific received 37 different awards for its workplace and corporate culture, bringing the total number to 325 awards since 2014

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 September 2022 - DHL Express has defended its number one position on the Best Workplaces in Asia™ list, published annually by the Great Place to Work® Institute. It acknowledges the international express service provider's strong company culture of fairness and camaraderie, underpinned by its values of "Respect and Results"."This achievement is a remarkable and important recognition of everyone's steadfast effort to build a cohesive and inclusive team, even through tough times. Our "As One" spirit is stronger than ever, and I am privileged to work alongside such a passionate team that always gives their all every day. Obtaining four consecutive wins is not easy, but we will not rest on our laurels. With a people strategy, our employees are key assets. We will continue to invest in our people, and create a great workplace not just for a few, but for all," said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific."It is truly an honor to be named the best workplace in Asia once again. We would like to take the opportunity to celebrate our people, as we couldn't have done it without the support from them. Our employees make a conscious effort every day to be inclusive and motivated. Employees today are showing a preference for companies that demonstrate commitment to creating a positive workplace culture. It is therefore important for companies to promote inclusion and equal opportunities to retain and attract talents," said Mateen Thiruselvaam, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DHL Express Asia Pacific.To ensure employees remain motivated, DHL Express provides equal learning and development opportunities to keep employee satisfaction high. Its "Shift Up a Gear" program, aims to provide female employees with guidance, networking and career development opportunities. Through the program, female workers can connect with senior internal and external leaders to gain different perspectives on career paths or be mentored.DHL Express also regularly organizes the Certified International Specialist and Certified International Manager training programs, where employees learn about company products and services and what is necessary to deliver excellent service. By the end of 2021, employees across the region underwent over 370,000 CIS and CIM modules.As a global organization with 120,000 employees across more than 220 countries and territories, DHL Express is focused on enhancing employee engagement. Its social intranet, Smart Connect, is a mobile and online platform where employees gain access to various services and content, such as company and HR resources, news, campaigns and engagement programs. Employees also bond through the platform's social walls, where they can post updates and leave comments.Additionally, employees are guided and united by a common purpose, "Connecting people, improving lives", which creates long-term value and gives people a sense of belonging. Employees are given opportunities to volunteer for initiatives they care about, such as climate protection. For example, over 100,000 employees worldwide are participating in a series of marathons to raise funds for Conservation International and plant 100,000 trees.Since 2014, DHL Express Asia Pacific has received 325 awards for its workplace and corporate culture, and in 2021 alone, the company received a total of 37 awards.

