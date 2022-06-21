DHL Express Singapore Spearheads Sustainable Logistics with 80 Additional Electric Vehicles

This makes DHL Express Singapore the first logistics provider in Singapore to transition to a commercial EV fleet of this scale through its partnership with ComfortDelGro

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, today announced the addition of 80 electric vehicles (EVs) to its Singapore fleet, in partnership with ComfortDelGro, one of the world's largest land transport companies. Together with the 10 EVs that are currently in its fleet, DHL Express Singapore will have a total of 90 EVs on Singapore roads by October 2022. This eight-fold increase in the number of operational EVs will make DHL Express Singapore the first logistics provider in the country to transition to a commercial EV fleet of this scale.

At a launch ceremony today graced by Mr. S. Iswaran, Minister for Transport, DHL Express Singapore also announced that it will be investing close to SGD 8 million into electrifying its fleet over the next five years. Part of this investment amount goes towards a five-year EV leasing and maintenance agreement with ComfortDelGro's car leasing subsidiary, ComfortDelGro Rent-A-Car Pte Ltd for 80 electric vans. Another part of the investment will support the installation of 105 charging points across its service centers, and 25 more EVs of other vehicle types that will support other areas of operations, such as shipment distribution across its facilities. The 25 other EVs will be added in the next 12 months.

Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific, said, "We are on a journey towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 with a focus on clean operations. As a leader in express logistics, we have a responsibility to guide and influence the industry to reduce carbon footprint across logistics operations. Globally, we have made significant progress in sustainable aviation with our partnership with Neste and bp on sustainable aviation fuel. Today's electric vehicle fleet expansion marks another huge step forward as we green our land transport."

The new EVs will replace internal combustion engine (ICE) vans as part of DHL Express Singapore's fleet renewal exercise to drive sustainable logistics and support its sustainability roadmap. The rollout also further demonstrates DHL Express' ongoing commitment to build cleaner and greener logistics operations in Asia Pacific. Aside from staying true to DHL's sustainability commitment, the change to EVs is also aligned with Singapore's 2030 Green Plan, which aims to put more EVs on Singapore's roads.

Christopher Ong, Managing Director, DHL Express Singapore, said, "We are excited to be taking a bold step towards our sustainability goals and to be charging up for a greener future. By transitioning to electric vehicles, DHL Express Singapore is set to eliminate a total of 323 tons of CO2 emissions yearly, and this is just the beginning for us. We look forward to staying true to our Mission 2050 goal and continuing to connect people and improve lives in a greener future."

Mary Ong, CEO, ComfortDelGro Rent-A-Car, said, "ComfortDelGro Rent-A-Car and DHL Express Singapore has had more than 20 years of partnership. We are therefore excited to be a part of its sustainability journey of integrating EVs into its fleet. We hope that with the leasing of that many Citroën ë-Dispatch vehicles to DHL, our partnership will grow from strength to strength."

Cycle & Carriage is the authorized distributor of the chosen van model, Citroën ë-Dispatch; Siemens VersiCharge AC charger will be installed across DHL Express service centers by EV charger service provider EVOne for the EV fleet.

These EVs can travel a distance of up to 339km and have cargo space of up to 5.3m³ with a payload of 1000kg. They can be charged from 0% to 80% in 48 minutes and are equipped with driver assistance features such as hill-start assist, an anti-lock braking system, and an electronic stability program. These driver features will also enhance the safety and driving experience for the couriers on the road.

Smart charging points at DHL Express service centers will provide daily charge required by the EVs. These charging points have special capabilities such as an anti-EV hogging monitoring system, and an EV model or license plate recognition system which allows operations staff to make effective use of available charging points.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.