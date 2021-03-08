DHL Global Forwarding and Pelindo 1 Collaborate to Strengthen Logistics in Kuala Tanjung

DHL Global Forwarding offers its worldwide network and expertise to accelerate the development of Kuala Tanjung as Indonesia's Logistics Supply Chain Hub

Kuala Tanjung International Hub strategically located in the Strait of Malacca, one of busiest commercial shipping lanes in the world, and strengthened by infrastructure connectivity of Trans-Sumat e ra toll roads and trains





MEDAN, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 8 March 2021 - Pelindo 1 continually strives to further its contributions toward the country's economic recovery, and one of their focuses is to strengthen and expand its logistics services. This effort is realized through a partnership between Pelindo 1 and DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia. The world's leading international freight specialist will be the sole logistics provider to be involved in the discussion to accelerate the development of Kuala Tanjung Port and Industrial Estate (Kuala Tanjung PIE), offering its global network and expertise in end-to-end logistics including ocean freight and value added services such as warehouse management, customs brokerage, domestic distribution and bonded logistics center (Pusat Logistik Berikat, or PLB) solutions.









Dani Rusli Utama, President Director, Pelindo 1 (left) and Vincent Yong, President Director, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia (right) sign the Memorandum of Understanding for the two organizations to collaborate and work towards the development of Kuala Tanjung.





"Located in the middle of Malacca Strait, which is one of the busiest commercial shipping routes in the world, and supported by hinterlands which are rich in agricultural, plantation and mining natural resources along the island of Sumatera, Kuala Tanjung PIE is strategically positioned as an important node in the global logistics and supply chain network," said Kelvin Leung, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding in Asia Pacific. "This is a critical project for the country and for DHL as we seek to cement our leading position in the freight forwarding industry in the region."





The two parties marked the collaboration with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 1 March 2021 in Jakarta, with Dani Rusli Utama, President Director and Prasetyo, Director of Transformation and Business Development representing Pelindo 1 and Vincent Yong, President Director representing DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia.





"We need to work together to build an ecosystem and prepare Kuala Tanjung Port and Industrial Estate (Kuala Tanjung PIE) as Indonesia's main gateway to the global logistics network. Pelindo 1's collaboration with DHL will provide added value for both parties as well as cheaper, faster and more transparent services," said Dani.





"It is an honor for us to collaborate with Pelindo 1 and contribute toward the government's grand plan to accelerate the development of Kuala Tanjung PIE. Turning it into Indonesia's Logistics Supply Chain Hub will further increase the competitiveness of the economy and enhance the ease of doing business in the country," said Yong. "We are excited about the growth potential of the country and remain committed to help improve Indonesia's supply chain efficiencies."





Kuala Tanjung PIE consists of two integrated parts, namely the Port Area and the Industrial Estate. The development of the Port Area is marked by the operation of the Kuala Tanjung Multipurpose Terminal (KTMT) since 2019. As an international hub, this port is designed to accommodate large ships weighing 50,000 DWT (dead weight tonnage) as well as various types of cargo, from containers, liquid bulk to general cargo.





As for the industrial estate, it will be developed in an area of ​​3,400 hectares , with the potential for various industrial segments, including aluminum, palm oil, iron, steel, rubber, petrochemical, food products, and other industrial segments based on customer needs.





This area will also be strengthened by the availability of various integrated transportation networks in the form of Trans-Sumatera toll roads and trains. Kuala Tanjung PIE is also directly connected to the Sei Mangkei Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which is the main center for palm oil-based industries in northern Sumatera.





"As a future port and industrial complex, Kuala Tanjung PIE will continue to grow, with a vision to become Indonesia's Global Logistics and Supply Chain. So far, several companies and investors are interested in investing in the area. The more companies and investors who invest, of course, will support the acceleration of the revival of the Indonesian economy," said Dani.





DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

About PT Pelabuhan Indonesia I (Persero)

(BUMN) which manages port services in western Indonesia. Pelindo 1 is headquartered in Medan and has operating areas in 4 provinces covering Aceh, North Sumatra, mainland Riau and Riau Islands Provinces, and manages 15 port branches, 8 port / representative areas and manages 1 (one) business unit, namely UGK (Unit Shipyard Business) and 5 (five) Subsidiaries, namely PT Prima Terminal Container (PTP), PT Prima Multi Terminal (PMT), PT Prima Indonesia Logistik (PIL), PT Prima Pembangunan Kawasan (PPK) and PT Prima Husada Cipta Medan (PHCM).





Pelindo 1 services include ship services, goods services, passenger services and other port services. Pelindo I has a strategic location in the Strait of Malacca, which is the busiest strait in world trade traffic and is currently developing the Kuala Tanjung port as the western port of Hub Port for Indonesia, and has the main gate for CPO exports to the rest of the world, namely through the ports of Belawan and Dumai.





Currently Pelindo 1, in an effort to continuously improve service productivity, has made innovations by adding equipment and extending jetty facilities so as to increase productivity more effectively and efficiently. This continuous development is also to support the success of government programs in accelerating national development and supporting Government policies, especially in the maritime highway program to strengthen national connectivity and create national logistics costs efficiently and effectively and increase national competitiveness.





Pelindo 1, Indonesia Gateway.