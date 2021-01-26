DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific recognized as Certified Top Employer 2021 second time in a row

DHL Global Forwarding garners praise for its implementation of "people first" HR best practices in Asia Pacific

Also global Top Employer 2021 certification for DHL Global Forwarding including 35 countries spanning Africa, Asia, Latin-America, North-America, the Middle East and Europe

Certification affirms the market leader's strategy to deliver expert logistics services by investing in the best team of freight forwarding experts





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 January 2021 - DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, was recognized as Top Employer for 2021 in Asia Pacific. The certification attests to DHL's achievement in implementing HR best practices, focused on fostering a positive work environment and encouraging its employees' personal and professional development. In addition to being certified Top Employer 2021 in Asia Pacific, DHL Global Forwarding was also once again named Top Employer globally and in 34 countries, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. The Top Employers Institute Global Certification Program annually certifies and recognizes companies in participating countries who demonstrate excellence in people practices.





















During the pandemic, Deutsche Post DHL Group's purpose of "Connecting people. Improving lives" proved more pertinent than ever. Employees kept the network running 24/7 to ensure a steady supply of Life Sciences & Healthcare necessities further highlighted the commitment and importance of each individual at DHL Global Forwarding and the rest of the Group.





"With more than half a million employees across the globe, Deutsche Post DHL Group counts our people as our greatest asset. By ensuring that our superstars are happy at work and fired up to give their best each day, we are creating a virtuous cycle that feeds into great business outcomes. We are delighted that the Top Employers Institute has recognized DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific's people-first strategy with the Top Employer 2021 award," said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.





The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more. In total, the program has certified more than 1,600 Top Employers in 120 countries/regions across five continents.





"Receiving the Top Employer award again this year has revalidated that our human resource strategy for DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific is on the right path. However, we are not resting on our laurels and we are continuously innovating to stay ahead of the evolving needs of our people, our business and the environment that we are operating in," said Celine Quek, Vice President and Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.





At DHL Global Forwarding, training opportunities and talent development programs are consistently reviewed and benchmarked against industry requirements. All employees go through a mandatory DHL Certified International Forwarder (CIF) program upon induction to ensure that they adhere to the same global standards as colleagues in the global network, abiding by the strictest code of conduct and business principles. In its fifth year, the CIF is a key initiative with a portfolio of culture and capability enhancing programs that support DHL Global Forwarding growth strategy.





Further, DHL Global Forwarding started initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion in the company, such as "Women at DHL Global Forwarding, Freight", which enables more women to fill leadership roles. The initiative aims to promote a cultural mindset with a keen focus on equal opportunities by offering work arrangements, transparency, and career support.





Another initiative, "Well-being at DHL Global Forwarding, Freight" engages employees by examining how employees' tasks, expectations, stress levels and working environments affect their overall health and happiness. Especially in challenging times, such as when a global pandemic is affecting nearly every aspect of life, a pulse check and active management of employees' well-being are crucial. The organization encourages employees to boost their "well-being" in three ways: Be Social, Be Present, Be Active.





Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: "Despite the challenging year we have experienced, DHL Global Forwarding has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year's announcement and congratulate the organizations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute program."





Note to editors:





Following an industry-leading award streak in 2020, Eva Mattheeussen, Global Project Lead of 'Women at DHL Global Forwarding' shares her perspectives on leadership and being employer of choice in these unprecedented times. Read about leadership, diversity and digitalization in logistics here.





DHL -- The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".





DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1 600 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.