DHL Global Forwarding delivers Covid-19 antiviral pills to Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 12 April 2022DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, managed the transport of the newly approved Covid-19 antiviral pills from the production site in Italy to its destination in Thailand. The delivery of vaccine pills follows DHL's commitment to vaccine deliveries. Globally, the Group has shipped over 2.3 billion shipments of vaccines across 176 countries."In Thailand, we worked with our sister division, DHL Express, to transport Covid-19 vaccines last year. We are pleased to support Thailand's next phase of managing the pandemic and returning to normalcy by delivering the Covid-19 antiviral pills," said Thomas Tieber, Chief Executive Officer, DHL Global Forwarding Southeast Asia. "The transportation of the antiviral pills is similar to regular pharmaceutical goods transported at a range of 15-25 degree Celsius, without the need for ultra-cold temperature control used for shipping Covid-19 vaccines.""It is a privilege to be part of a global effort to provide access to Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, and now we are doing the same with the antiviral pills. Since 2020, we have transported the urgently needed vaccines to the Asia Pacific region, including remote areas, to ensure that people have access to it. We continued that effort by bringing in the Covid-19 antiviral pills to South Korea, the first country in Asia Pacific to receive the treatment, and to Singapore this year," said Kelvin Leung, Chief Executive Officer, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.More than 9,000 life sciences and healthcare specialists work across DHL's dedicated global network so that pharmaceutical, medical devices, clinical trials and research organizations, wholesalers and distributors, as well as hospitals and healthcare providers are connected across the value chain and through digitalization, from clinical trials to point of care, and every step in between.DHL's portfolio for the healthcare industry includes 150+ pharmacists, 20+ clinical trials depots, 100+ certified stations, 160+ GDP-qualified warehouses, 15+ GMP-certified sites, 135+ medical express sites, and a time-definite international express network covering over 220 countries and territories.

