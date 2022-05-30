DHL Global Forwarding expands footprint at Brisbane airport with 17 million AUD investment

Features the largest international cold chain facility in Brisbane to meet the rising demand for perishables

The facility will also support the growth of general cargo in Queensland

New site planned for completion in early 2023

(L-R) Lachlan Elliott, Brisbane Station Manager, DHL Global Forwarding Australia and George Lawson, Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding Australia

DHL – The logistics company for the world

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 30 May 2022 - DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony today for its new 4,880 square meter facility in Brisbane Airport. DHL Global Forwarding is investing 17 million AUD (11 million EUR) over ten years for the new facility, and it houses the largest international cold chain services in Brisbane, to meet the fast-growing demand for perishables. The new facility will also support the growth of general cargo in Queensland, Australia and is set to be ready by early 2023.George Lawson, Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding Australia said, "The expansion of our facilities at Brisbane airport reflects the tremendous growth in perishables export and a growing south east Queensland population that is expected to rise by 31 per cent over the next 20 years. Brisbane's economy is predicted to surge by 2031 and with the new facility, we are ready to support our customers for future growth.""A lot of thought went into the design of the new warehouse. It is a best-in-class facility that will serve our customers more efficiently. It is also a green building with sustainable practices to reduce carbon emissions and help our customers achieve a greener supply chain," Lawson added.Strategically located at Brisbane airport, the facility offers air side access, the first and only freight forwarder to have such exclusive access, and is close to the Port of Brisbane within 20 km or 18 minutes drive.The new facility is a five green star rating according to the Green Building Council of Australia, featuring solar panels, reusable batteries to power most of the warehouse operations, rainwater harvesting and EV charging stations. Plans are also in the works to introduce carbon offsetting and insetting for a carbon neutral supply chain for customers.The facility is also designed to be a great working space to support a mobile and hybrid workforce and to enhance safety. "We want this new facility to also be a great space for our employees. Interactive screens are in place to facilitate virtual and physical collaboration, while new technologies will be implemented to enhance safety," Lawson said.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.



#DHL



