Under its GoHelp program, DHL supported Singapore Red Cross in delivering over 2,000 customized care packages to local vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

Over 150 volunteers from DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Supply Chain helped to reach approximately 400 beneficiaries during the 6-month project

DHL GoHelp Asia Pacific program coordinator, Cheryl Chen received the Commendation Award in recognition of her selfless contributions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL, the world's leading logistics provider, received the United for Humanity award on 23 November at the 8th Singapore Red Cross (SRC) Awards Ceremony, held at the YWCA Fort Canning. The newly-introduced award is conferred to stakeholders who have made invaluable contributions to SRC's COVID-19 response. The award recognizes DHL for its contributions with logistics support and employee volunteerism towards SRC's care package initiative at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. In addition, DHL Asia Pacific GoHelp program coordinator, Cheryl Chen, received the Commendation Award in recognition of her selfless contributions in facilitating this initiative.



DHL honored with inaugural Singapore Red Cross United for Humanity Award (left- Carl Schelfhaut, Vice President, International Relations & Regulatory Affairs Asia Pacific of Deutsche Post International, and Head of the GoHelp Program for Asia Pacific)

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Singapore in 2020, SRC launched a customized care package initiative aimed at providing support and relief to local vulnerable groups, including migrant workers and isolated elderly. Under this initiative, DHL provided warehouse space, 12 vehicles and packing materials, and activated over 150 volunteers from DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Supply Chain to help SRC pack and deliver over 2,000 care packs to 400 vulnerable individuals from July to December 2020. The customized care packs comprise a mixture of food, personal protective equipment (PPE), medical, hygiene and household items that are carefully curated based on beneficiaries' most immediate and essential needs.

"During the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, businesses relied on logistics service providers to keep their business going, let alone those vulnerable groups of people in our society," said Carl Schelfhaut, Vice President, International Relations & Regulatory Affairs Asia Pacific of Deutsche Post International, and Head of the GoHelp Program for Asia Pacific. "Our highly enthusiastic volunteers from across DHL Express, Global Forwarding, and Supply Chain business units came forward selflessly to lend their logistics expertise to support Singapore Red Cross to sort, pack, collect, and deliver the care packs to people in need. This award is not only a testament to our strong volunteering culture within Deutsche Post DHL Group but also is in line with our purpose of 'Connecting People, Improving Lives' globally."

Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO, Singapore Red Cross, said, "DHL came onboard at a time when it was critical that the Singapore Red Cross intensify efforts to uplift the most vulnerable in our community as part of our COVID-19 response. The team played an instrumental role in the successful implementation of our care package initiative. We are thankful to DHL for its invaluable support, and we look forward to growing this partnership for humanity in the years to come."

Cheryl Chen, the Disaster Response Team (DRT) Coordinator for Asia Pacific and global Program Manager for Get Airports Ready for Disaster (GARD) of DHL was also presented with the Commendation Award at the ceremony. In response to her award, Chen said, "It is meaningful to initiate DHL's GoHelp program with Singapore Red Cross so we can join forces to help more beneficiaries during the critical COVID-19 period. GoHelp is all about volunteering our time and logistics expertise in times of need. I am proud to work for a company which shares the UN's belief that enables us to continue to create stable and resilient communities by making humanitarian progress even in times of crisis."

With a global reach that spans over 220 countries and territories, DHL, through its GoHelp program, offers its professional expertise, airport knowledge and network in the areas of disaster preparedness and response since 2005. Deutsche Post DHL Group's GoHelp program consists of two main areas – GARD and DRT. The GARD program prepares airports for the logistical challenges posed by natural disasters and their aftermath. In the wake of a natural disaster, our DRT calls on trained employee volunteers to provide on-site logistics support at affected airport.

Deutsche Post DHL Group supports Global Volunteering as one of the numerous initiatives of its ESG strategy. Additionally, the Group pledges to invest 1 percent of its net profit annually in its Group-wide social impact programs. Those aid activities are linked to the four "Go Programs" on environmental protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and improving the employability of young people in need (GoTeach), as well as supporting cross-border trade of small and medium-sized enterprises in developing countries (GoTrade).

Launched in 2013, the annual Singapore Red Cross (SRC) Awards recognizes and honors the contributions of volunteers and partners who have given selflessly of their time, expertise and resources to further SRC's mission.

United for Humanity Award is a special awards category in 2021. The awards are presented to organizations, corporate donors and individuals, who have contributed in-kind donations or resources, towards COVID-19 response. The awards are also given to volunteers who step forward and employees who go beyond the call of duty to provide support in Singapore Red Cross' COVID-19 relief efforts.

