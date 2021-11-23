DHL Supply Chain names senior appointments in Asia Pacific

Steve Thompsett appointed as CEO, DSC Australia & New Zealand and Life Sciences & Healthcare, DSC Asia Pacific

Prithu Srivastava named Chief Customer Officer, DSC Asia Pacific





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 November 2021 - DHL Supply Chain, the world's leading contract logistics provider and a business division under Deutsche Post DHL Group, has named two senior appointments in Asia Pacific. The move further bolsters the region's management team with long-time veterans, counting on their in-depth experience to support customers whose demands for supply chain resilience have only increased since the pandemic.









Steve Thompsett





Prithu Srivastava

Steve Thompsett, currently Chief Customer Officer, DSC Asia Pacific, will assume the role of CEO, DSC Australia & New Zealand and Life Sciences & Healthcare, DSC Asia Pacific. He takes over from Saul Resnick, who will relocate to take up the role as CEO UK & Ireland, DSC. Prithu Srivastava, currently Managing Director, DHL Supply Chain Indonesia, will in turn take over Thompsett's role as Chief Customer Officer, DSC Asia Pacific. Both appointments are effective 1 January, and Thompsett and Srivastava will continue to report to Terry Ryan, CEO, DSC Asia Pacific.

"Steve is synonymous with customer-centricity. In the past few years, the programs, solutions and systems he put in place have embraced digitalization and change, creating strategic products which, in the light of the pandemic, has proven farsighted," said Terry Ryan, CEO DSC Asia Pacific. "Prithu's track record in Indonesia has demonstrated the same spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship, and customer-centricity. In a fast-growing market, he's demonstrated the ability to pinpoint specific market gaps and customer pain points, taking the weight of DSC's product range to market with speed and agility to deliver on transformational deals for our business."





New CEO for DHL Australia, New Zealand Cluster

Thompsett has spent close to 25 years in Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group and has a proven track record in a variety of turnkey roles in the UK and Asia Pacific. He stepped into his current position as CCO, DSC APAC, and member of the DSC APAC Management Board in 2016 and has been instrumental in driving growth in the region. With a diverse team spanning 13 markets, Thompsett's profound knowledge of regional customer needs and extensive experience within APAC and Australia make him the ideal candidate to take over the leadership for the Australia and New Zealand cluster, and the region's lead for the Life Sciences and Healthcare sector.

Thompsett will be based in Australia. "The past two years have demonstrated the criticality of our services, keeping supply lines running. At DHL, our mission is 'Connecting People, Improving Lives'. This has been evident during the pandemic. We've made sure our customers' supply chain capacity has been maximized to keep essential supplies moving. The team has delivered consistently to a high standard, and it's a privilege to helm a team of first-rate supply chain professionals in our Australia and New Zealand operations."

Innovative problem solver to drive region's growth

Prithu has been with DPDHL Group for 15 years and has worked on various cross-business unit projects across multiple regions. He joined DHL Supply Chain in 2011 and has worked as Strategy Director, South & South-East Asia, Vice President Business Development, Indonesia and since 2019 as Managing Director, Indonesia and a member of the DSC APAC Management Board. He has contributed significantly to the growth of DHL Supply Chain's Indonesia business. Under his leadership, DSC Transport Indonesia saw several entrepreneurial initiatives introduced which helped the business in Indonesia establish new avenues of accelerated growth in the emerging market.

"DHL's logistics capabilities are not just a cost center for our clients, but a strategic growth enabler. The recent pandemic linked volatility has further highlighted this. I look forward to engaging with our customers on how they can further leverage logistics as a growth enabler in Asia Pacific." said Srivastava. "We have a market-leading portfolio across the region and have the ability to deliver agile services at scale. I look forward to working together with over 300 sales and solutions experts in 13 countries and implement value based supply chains for our customers."

