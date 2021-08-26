DHL Supply Chain recognized as a Great Place to Work® across Asia

Its commitment to build a team of #ConnectedPeople has won itself this accolade across nine countries in the region, including a re-certification in four countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam) which also won this accolade in 2020

Notably, this marks the first time the company has earned this honor in Australia, the Philippines and Thailand





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 August 2021 - DHL Supply Chain ("DHL") has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in a record number of nine countries across Asia Pacific including Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The global market leader in contract logistics has steadfastly promoted a #ConnectedPeople culture in the past year, which contributed to this accolade where respect, pride, credibility, camaraderie and fairness are encouraged and celebrated.









Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific said, "The pandemic has upended the way we live, work, play and interact with one another as different countries in the region continue to battle the rollercoaster waves of infections. Throughout this testing period, the management team prioritized the well-being of our employees so they can deliver the best results for our customers by working in a world-class safe and healthy working environment. By keeping our people at the heart of our business, it fills me with pride to know how hard-fought our success is, and how much further we can go as one."

Despite the ongoing constraints and restrictions posed to workplace arrangements across the region due to Covid-19, DHL has continued to maintain high employee engagement levels. To promote team spirit in the hybrid workplace that defines current practices, the company has been actively engaging its workforce by organizing virtual get-togethers and team-building exercises. In fact, over the last 20 months, employees have continued to participate in different community initiatives such as beach cleaning, meal preparation and food delivery to underserved communities – all while maintaining strict social distancing.

"Engagement with our employees and their wellbeing take centerstage at DHL pre- or post-pandemic. Constantly adapting and innovating, we now leverage digital tools and platforms more than ever to maintain camaraderie and promote learning and development," said Declan J Byrne, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific. "We have been very successful in rolling out fully-virtual internal training program to on-board new joiners, upskill managers and conduct regular virtual town halls and feedback sessions to lean in to employees on the business, ask questions, share feedback and provide insights."

Every year, Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, assesses the work experience of employees through their certification program. This time around, more than 15,000 DHL employees participated in the Great Place to Work survey to provide their feedback about the company. Submissions were judged according to the following criteria: Credibility, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

