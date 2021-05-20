DHL Supply Chain Thailand joins forces with Green Spot to distribute beverages across the nation to support medical staff in their fight against COVID-19

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 20 May 2021 - From 14 to 21 May 2021, DHL Supply Chain Thailand partnered with Green Spot, the leading soy milk manufacturer in Thailand, to deliver approximately 250,000 units of Green Spot drinks – Vitamilk and V-Soy (valued at over four million Baht) to communities, hospitals, and field hospitals nationwide. Utilizing 10 trucks to travel about 8,000 kilometers across the country, the joint initiative aims to support frontline responders across 80 hospitals in their fight against COVID-19, in recognition of their efforts to combat the pandemic.













DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".





DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.





About Green Spot

Vitamilk was established by Green Spot Co. Ltd., a beverage manufacturer with a long history since 1954. Besides Vitamilk, Green Spot also produces a wide range of quality products, including Green Spot orange drink and V-Soy soymilk, all of which are internationally recognized. As an expert in the production and marketing of soymilk products, the company's success is guaranteed by a big volume of exports to more than 50 countries across the world. The brand is now recognized as one of the world's biggest manufacturers of soymilk products.





