Diageo Philippines and Diageo Global Business Operations both honored as one of the best companies to work for in the Philippines for 2021

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer. The company produces an outstanding collection of over 200 brands – old and new, large and small, global and local – that are enjoyed in more than 180 countries around the world.

Both Diageo Philippines and Diageo Global Business Operations, have been recently certified among the Top 10 best places to work for in the Philippines, where Diageo Philippines ranked 5th and Diageo Global Business Operations ranked 7th out of over 40 companies that have applied for the certification this year. The certification is conducted and awarded by the Best Places To Work organization, using 8 workplace factors, essential to sustainable growth of the company. The unique international program provides employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards regarding working conditions.

Both Diageo Philippines, Inc, the company's sales & marketing entity and Diageo Global Business Operations, the company's shared services entity with over 300+ employees combined, were separately certified based on the accreditation process which involved an independent employee survey. Results showed the company's employee engagement is high at 88% and it ranks among the top 5 best places to work in critical areas such as leadership, HR practices, compensation & benefits, culture, and corporate social responsibility.

"Our Performance Ambition is to be one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products companies in the world. Diageo Philippines takes pride in ensuring that employees work in a culture that is inclusive, transparent, supported and one where we live our purpose of 'Celebrating Life, Every day, everywhere'. During challenges times, we are at our very best, and to rank as a Top 5 employer is testament to bringing our purpose to life. Receiving the Best Place to work accreditation is a team effort, we are at the pulse of employee engagement ensuring we stay always stay true to Diageo Values," said Kavita Hans, General Manager, Diageo Philippines.

"It is during times of adversity that the true mantle of a company and how it treats its employees come to the fore. In the challenges brought by the pandemic, it is more important than ever that we put people first before business priorities. I am proud of this recognition and is a testament to the spirit of the team to remain engaged despite the times," said Allen Reyes, APAC Finance Controller and General Manager, Diageo Shared Services.

For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global company with over 200 brands that are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Singleton, Tanqueray, Seagram's Smirnoff, Cîroc, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, and Guinness.

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.