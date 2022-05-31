A Diamond Among Diamonds: Greenlab to showcase unique three-diamond collection at JCK Las Vegas

—

With its vision set on making luxury sustainable and affordable, Greenlab Diamonds is proud to announce its latest collection, "Om Namah Shivay". This collection is a set of three very unique diamonds that shine through and showcase Greenlab's top-notch expertise and modern technology at work. Each diamond is the result of the company's unwavering commitment and advancement in lab-grown diamond technology, enabling them to grow the best quality of diamonds in the world.

"Using our expertise and advanced techniques, we have created Om, a Marquise step-cut diamond with a size of 27.27 carats, making it the world's largest lab-grown polished diamond. Our second dazzler, Namah, is a Pear Rose-cut 15.16-carat diamond that has been beautifully polished, flaunting its beauty to the viewer." Together, both Om and Namah are the world's largest lab-grown, polished diamonds with absolutely no colour enhancement, or in other words, they are "As Grown".

The third diamond, Shivaya, is a 20.24-carat masterpiece that exudes charm and elegance. This Emerald cut diamond is perfectly shaped to entice the viewer and can add grace to any hand it is put on.

"Lab-grown diamonds are for everyone. We believe in cultivating Better Diamonds; sustainable and affordable luxury that nurtures people and the planet," said Sanket Patel, partner at Greenlab. "We want to display it to the world at the JCK show in Las Vegas for consumers to experience the product. They will be on display at Booth no. 8131 Labon LLC. Our workmanship makes us different from the rest, and we invite our fraternity members to witness the same," he added.

For years, Greenlab has been at the forefront of lab-grown diamond production and continues to lead the way with new records year after year. A modern-day diamond and technological outfit, Greenlab goes above and beyond the current gamut of diamond cultivation to reinforce care in the public conscience and nurture both people and the environment. It has pioneered the use of technology and innovation to push the boundaries of the diamond industry forward. As a result, Greenlab has created a unique product of high quality - Better Diamonds. The new collection is a testament to this very aspect of the organization.

Committed to its goal of sustainable luxury, Greenlab powers its 31,000 sqm factory with renewable energy, harnessed through its 25 MW Solar Power Plant spread across 90 acres of land. This further cuts down the cost to nature.

The company has also created a self-sustaining ecosystem of diamond production. Greenlab does this by growing diamonds, cutting and polishing them as well as designing diamond jewellery all within the same ecosystem. This farm-to-shelf process ensures minimal supply chain issues and optimal quality control.

"We are New Age Farmers that grow high-quality diamonds to establish worldwide quality standards. We are also Sculptors, as we cut and polish the cultivated diamonds, setting even new global standards. And in the same vein, we are Creators as we design dazzling jewellery that exceeds expectations."

" "Om Namah Shivay" is just the beginning of better things to come. As the adoption of lab-grown diamonds increases, Greenlab is dedicated to raising the bar with better quality, better sustainability, and ultimately, Better Diamonds," said Mukesh Patel, Chairman of Greenlab Diamonds.

You can learn more about Greenlab and its various verticals at www.greenlab.diamonds and get in touch with them by dropping an email at contact@greenlab.diamonds .

