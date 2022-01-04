DiamondQ Predicted To Go Viral With EverRise Partnership

DiamondQ (DIQ) will join forces and create a partnership with EverRise ecosystem by renouncing their contract to the community using EverOwn.

—

DiamondQ (DIQ) will join forces and create a partnership with EverRise ecosystem by renouncing their contract to the community using EverOwn. This not only gives the power to the community but for all decisions protecting your investments”

When ownership is renounced and the project fails, investors are not aware of the problems until it is too late.

It is because of its utility that owners are unwilling to relinquish ownership, even when some aspects need to be adjusted.

EverRise has solved this problem by creating a dApp called EverOwn. EverOwn may preserve ownership of the contract rather than the owners themselves, allowing the owner to regain ownership of the contract with the community's approval if anything has to be altered.

Holders gain from the new token, which is based on the innovative "Q" contract, while "paper hands" are penalized. Launching on BSC and ETH with a bridge.

The contract keeps account of the dates and times of your purchases; the longer you keep your tokens, the less tax you will have to pay when you sell them. If someone does decide to sell before reaching diamond hand status, the extra taxed tokens are burnt, allowing existing holders to gain even more from the supply becoming more rare.

So, what exactly is the Q contract, and why is it so fantastic? So, essentially, this is a fresh new contract comes out swinging with a tone of DiQ energy to spare! It has a tiered selling system in place to reward those who have been holding DiamondQ. All of those whales and bots swarming in and then dumping on you, what are they doing? If they sell out too soon, don't be concerned because a large number of their tokens will be destroyed!

The tokenomics have been constructed in a way that the base price is forever rising...

This is due to the burn that happens when people sell early, skewing the liquidity pool in the holders favour. This token needs less buys than other coins might!

In short, the longer you hold, the more you will be rewarded.

