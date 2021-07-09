Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Sets Site on Expansive International Expansion

Dallas, Texas, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to construct an international mindset and culture, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has promoted Jim Perkins to Executive Vice President of International Sales and Support.

Perkins is tasked with not only continuing to develop Dickey’s global footprint but also to prepare and build out its global personality, structure, and work ethic through Single Thread Management. “Dickey’s is deeply focused on international and over the course of the past two years, with the number of global partnerships created, we’ve realized the need to educate and cultivate a global perspective towards partnership. I’m excited to lead this task for this family brand and be a minor component of the evolution and next step for this brand” says Jim Perkins, Executive Vice President of International Sales and Support.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit currently has locations in five countries and plans to expand its international footprint to a total of 12 countries by the end of 2021.

“It’s an exciting time to be expanding globally and with Jim Perkins as Executive Vice President he is able to bolster our international presence,” says Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Jim is an international thought leader and will continue to position our brand globally as the world reopens post-pandemic.” He adds, “Dickey’s offers a sustainable, proven model shown to provide responsible results, and Jim will help us open several new worldwide locations in the months to come. It’s an exciting time for growth for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit!”

Experienced in restaurant and convenience store executive management, Perkins has worked in operations, development, training, and financial disciplines in North and South America, Asia, and the Middle East. He serves on the board of the Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, and his involvement has been integral in driving C-Level connections across the F&B Industry in the Middle East.

“Perkins’s accomplishments in the past 30 months: 17 countries with Master deals signed during the pandemic in: Australia, Japan, Myanmar, Philippines and Taiwan and new stores open in: Singapore, UAE and Tokyo helped my family understand the vast opportunity in international but also the need to Internationalize the business.” Says Roland Dickey Jr. CEO Dickey’s Capital Group.

Perkins believes the pandemic taught franchisors and partners important lessons on how to use time, space, and technology more efficiently. On the near horizon, Perkins plans to build the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit brand in Africa, followed by Asia and the Middle East later this year.

Throughout his career, Perkins has elevated the presence of several global companies, including The Exxon Mobil Corporation, 7-Eleven, Priceline.com, and MAM Food Co in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He has also provided valuable counsel to Nestlé, Los Angeles County Department of Health, Petroleos de Venezuela, Citgo Petroleum.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a family-owned and operated company celebrating its 80th Anniversary. Find the nearest Dicke’s Barbecue Pit location by clicking here. To learn more about Dickey’s franchise opportunities, click here.

Attachments

Chrissy Bachman Dickey's Barbecue Pit 972-248-9899 cbachman@dickeys.com