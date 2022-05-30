DIDF, HKBN Talent CSI Fund and HKBN Co-Launch Cyber Wellness in the Dark

New experience jointly designed with HKBN cybersecurity experts

HONG KONG, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well known for providing experiential activities to promote social inclusion, Dialogue In The Dark (HK) Foundation ("DIDF") has teamed up with HKBN Talent CSI Fund and HKBN Group ("HKBN") to launch a brand new experience themed on cybersecurity – Cyber Wellness In The Dark ("Tour"). Framed around Hong Kong's first and only pitch-dark experience, this experiential analogy will empower participants with cyber wellness knowledge through navigating the unknown risks and perils in the online world.

Cora Chu, Chief Executive Officer of DIDF said, "Today, the younger generation is growing up in a pervasively digital world. Their awareness to cyber safety may not be vigilant enough. In view of this, we designed this immersive experience for youths to experience what life is like for the visually impaired. Walking into complete darkness, as it is similar to going online without cyber safety awareness."

Wilson Tang, HKBN Co-Owner and Director – Information Security said, "As a leading force in customising cybersecurity solutions for residential and corporate customers, we are delighted to Purposefully leverage our e-security knowledge and create a fun, engaging and uniquely educational Dialogue in the Dark experience, benefitting our communities and their well-being with a digital inclusive future."

Funded by HKBN Talent CSI Fund, this Tour is co-designed by DIDF and HKBN cybersecurity experts. Throughout the 60-min Tour led by a visually-impaired guide, participants will be given a white cane to experience life as a visually-impaired person, followed with a post-event debriefing about cyber wellness: like how to create and manage secure passwords, identify true and fake information online, how to protect personal data, develop online empathy, and etc. Refer to the below for more.

Cyber Wellness In The Dark Target participants · Students aged 9 to 12 Features · Hong Kong's first cybersecurity education experience in a completely dark environment · Learning in complete darkness to draw similarities with risks of the cyber world Key focus · Creating and managing secure passwords · Identifying true and false information on the Internet · Learn how to protect personal data · Develop online empathy Duration · 60-min dark experience + 30-min sharing session Language · Cantonese Ticket price HK$180 per student Website https://bit.ly/3wUIZN4



Wilson Tang, HKBN Co-Owner and Director – Information Security (left) and Cora Chu, Chief Executive Officer of DIDF (right) are creating a new dialogue about cyber wellness for youths in Hong Kong.

About Dialogue In the Dark (HK) Foundation

Dialogue In The Dark (HK) Foundation has been delivering a series of inspiring experiential learning programs covering over 600,000 participants since 2010. We have been advocating our mission of "Engaging People of Differences to create social impact", including cultivating students' empathy and awareness of society; strengthening team spirits, resistance and innovation for corporates; creating a platform for children and youths to pursue their dreams. Besides, there are more than half of employees are PoDs* in the Foundation, this is a platform for them to showcase their ability and talent.

*'People of Differences' means People with disabilities such as the blind, the deaf etc. All of them have different abilities or talent, we build a platform for them to showcase their abilities or talent.

About HKBN Talent CSI Fund

HKBN Talent CSI Fund ("CSI Fund") is an independently operated charity with an aim to support youth related social investment projects through innovative and out-of-the-box ideas to help mitigate social issues and address community needs. CSI Fund was first established in 2015 with an initial seed funding of HK$5 million from Co-Owners of HKBN Ltd. ("HKBN"). In 2020, HKBN's Co-Owners donated another 4 million of their HKBN shares (including twice a year share dividends), with further shares pledged for donation in the future, to sustainably empower CSI Fund and its purposeful initiatives. To date, CSI Fund has touched the lives of over 8,000 beneficiaries through over 50 projects.

CSI Fund is a charitable institution exempt from tax under Section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance. The Board of Directors of CSI Fund comprises of a mix of HKBN Talents and community leaders. For details, please visit https://csifund.org/en.

About HKBN Group

HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"), headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets like Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and Infinite-play services. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure about 2.5 million residential homes passed and about 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2016, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Group, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.