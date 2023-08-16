DigeTekS Chosen As A Host For Star-Studded Event For Small Business Owners

This event is being held November 16th, 1:00pm CST. It is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

—

Wichita, Kansas – August 24, 2023 – Shane Brown, owner and CEO of DigeTekS, an IT services company serving small business owners across the Midwest, and Brandis Kelly, President, are officially hosts of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th.



This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, co-creator or Siri and AI expert Adam Cheyer, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.



This event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“It’s nearly impossible for businesses to stay up to date on emerging trends in technology. It’s been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on “work-from-anywhere” models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it’s more important than ever to know what’s happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology the right way, and that’s what we want to bring to small businesses across the Midwest” said Shane Brown, Chief Executive Officer for DigeTekS.

This international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing emerging technology trends. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://www.digeteks.com/tech-day-2023/ or call 855-536-5052 and let them know you’d like information on this FREE local event on November 16th.

About the Authors

Shane Brown has more than thirty years of experience designing, optimizing, and securing data systems and network infrastructures for various organizations. He has worked to educate and secure client IT environments, providing expertise to hundreds of clients ranging from small businesses to large enterprises including Ball Aerospace, Burlington Coat Factory, airlines, banks, hospitals, and other corporations. Shane specializes in alleviating business risk through proprietary compliance measures across multiple frameworks.



Brandis Kelly is a prominent industry leader and accomplished cybersecurity expert, dedicated to delivering top-of-the-line IT support tailored for small businesses with a focus on financial, medical, and government entities. With a collective wealth of experience spanning several decades, she and her team have made a resounding impact in the MSP space. Brandis is committed to upholding integrity and implementing cutting-edge technology to help their clients meet regulatory compliance requirements, mitigate risk, create stability, and foster growth.

About Us: DigeTekS, LLC is an IT Consulting firm established in 2005 in Colorado. Over the years, we have expanded our support services to serve clients in Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, and Hawaii. Our team at DigeTekS is composed of experienced IT professionals with extensive industry knowledge, multiple certifications, and comprehensive expertise. At DigeTekS, we take pride in our client-centric approach, emphasizing strong relationships and ensuring effective communication and timely, friendly service in every interaction. We assist our clients in optimizing technology, managing risks, fostering stability, and promoting growth through the utilization of our award-winning security tools, strategies, and techniques. Our expansive range of services includes cybersecurity, co-managed IT solutions, managed services, hourly consulting, system integration, complete backup and disaster recovery, and hosted solutions. With a diverse client base across the United States, we possess in-depth understanding and experience in serving businesses of various sizes, from small/medium-sized environments to large, enterprise-class companies across different industries.

Contact Info:

Name: Brandis Kelly

Email: Send Email

Organization: DigeTekS, LLC

Address: 5795 Oak Meadows Blvd. Firestone, CO 80504

Phone: 855-536-5052

Website: https://www.digeteks.com/



Release ID: 89104888

If there are any deficiencies, problems, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we encourage you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our diligent team is committed to promptly addressing your concerns within 8 hours and taking necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or facilitate the removal process. Providing accurate and trustworthy information is of utmost importance.