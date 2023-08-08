DigiJanus founder Laksh Gangwani appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East for ViewTrade

ViewTrade, the force that powers fintech, today announced that Laksh Gangwani has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East regions. Gangwani is also the founder of DigiJanus, a curated community expediting the transformation of the financial industry.

—

ViewTrade, the force that powers fintech, today announced that Laksh Gangwani has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East regions. This is part of ViewTrade’s continued commitment to expansion and meeting increasing demand for cross-border investment technology solutions across the wider Asia and Middle East regions.





Based in Singapore, Gangwani joined View Trade in September 2022 as a Managing Director for Asia and has played a pivotal role in expanding the footprint of View Trade in the APAC region. In his new role, Gangwani will also be spearheading the firm’s accelerated expansion across the Middle East, alongside APAC.

Prior to joining ViewTrade, Gangwani was at Symphony, a leading provider of financial markets infrastructure and workflow technologies. While there, he built and scaled an award-winning wealth management proposition from scratch and was awarded “Best Operational Efficiency Solution” by Asian Private Banker in 2020. Gangwani also received the 2021 WealthBriefing Asia “Leading Individual Award in WealthTech” for his contributions to the wealth management industry in Asia. Prior to Symphony, Gangwani built and scaled similar propositions for LexisNexis, Thomson Reuters, and more.

Gangwani is also the founder of DigiJanus, a curated community to expedite the transformation of the financial industry. Digijanus’ flagship offering is Vantage Point a chat show where industry leaders (such as Yves Roesti (CEO of Synpulse), David Gurle (Founder of Symphony and Hive), and Walter De Oude (Founder of Singlife and Chocolate Finance), amongst others) have shared their unique perspectives on how they are transforming the financial industry.

ViewTrade has been supporting customers in Asia for more than a decade, establishing its first official APAC office in Taiwan in 2017. Across Asia and the Middle East, ViewTrade currently provides close to 100 financial and fintech firms with technology and brokerage solutions to power cross-border trading and innovation across the financial spectrum.

"With a decades-long history of fintech innovation, ViewTrade has built an incredible franchise in APAC and beyond," said Gangwani. " I feel incredibly privileged to be part of the exciting journey ahead as we help banks/brokers/fintechs solve costly and complex challenges with Viewtrade’s unique and time-tested approach towards global investing.”

Anthony Petrilli, CEO of ViewTrade, added: "Laksh brings a depth of understanding about the business environment across multiple countries that will be invaluable as we continue our worldwide expansion. His ability to build things from the ground up and his extensive experience in wealth management makes him an invaluable asset to ViewTrade and the entire global investing and wealth management community.”



About ViewTrade

ViewTrade is the force that powers fintech and cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. We provide the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in our third decade, our approach has helped 300+ firms – from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors – create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 20 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, we help our business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

For more information, visit https://viewtrade.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Securities and brokerage services provided by ViewTrade Securities Inc. ("ViewTrade Securities") a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. Technology and business solutions provided by Orbis Systems Inc. ("Orbis"). Orbis and ViewTrade Securities Inc. are affiliated and collectively referred to (with other affiliates) as "ViewTrade". This communication is not an offer to buy or sell securities and is not a recommendation regarding any investment or investment strategy. Investing involves risks and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Media Contact for ViewTrade



Michael Kingsley



Forefront Communications for ViewTrade



mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com



914-522-9471

About Us: Digijanus, named after Janus - the Roman god of Transformation, is a curated community of professionals, who are expediting the transformation of the financial Industry. Founded by Laksh Gangwani in 2020 as a passion project, Digijanus has grown exponentially, and its content has now been seen by millions of people across the world.

Contact Info:

Name: PR Team

Email: Send Email

Organization: Digijanus

Address: WestCoast Crescent Singapore

Phone: 919-932-53

Website: http://www.digijanus.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPm4oIWFsZ0

Release ID: 89104010

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.