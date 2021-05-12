digiLogs Assist Chang Hwa Bank to Establish Exclusive Logs Trajectory to Maximize IT Operational Efficiency

Log Management Strategies Are Imperative in the Smart Technology Era

TAIPEI, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial technologies continue to thrive and digital services such as online banking and mobile banking are booming. TPIsoftware digiLogs recently assisted Chang Hwa Bank in introducing Log management strategy, using a one-stop log management system platform, enabling Chang Hwa Bank's IT department to control 28 system servers in real time, and integrating and analyzing massive amounts of data over 100G per day to monitor and control transactions. The trajectory analysis and real-time warnings work with Chang Hwa Bank's maintenance personnel to protect and navigate user transactions and information security.

digiLogs Effectively Assist IT Maintenance While Maintaining IT Security

Recently, Chang Hwa Bank's digital services and functions have been iterated and upgraded. The trajectory and operation process of the system users must be fully recorded. The daily data processed by the banking system can reach up to 100G. In order to make the IT team face increasingly complex situations, the system Log can be monitored at any time and the efficiency of the maintenance process can be improved.

digiLogs , "one-stop log management system" has established an exclusive"transaction tracking map" for Chang Hwa Bank. It can analyze, integrate and redefine the system data and present it on a single platform divided into different levels of authority. In addition, when the online banking user accesses the account query function, the average transaction time is exceeded. When the administrator receives an automatic warning, the node marking function by the "transaction tracking map" not only knows the system and transaction type and path of the transaction in real time, but also speeds up contact speed and shortens the time for troubleshooting and repair. Regarding personal information protection, digiLogs uses the most stringent mechanism to shield, access and monitor sensitive data to protect internal and external information from threats and ensure user information security.

Why do organizations need a Log management strategy?

With the continuous growth of enterprise scale, systems and equipment, the network environment is becoming more and more complex. In order to comply with regulations and information security needs, it is not only necessary for enterprises to introduce Log management, but also regarded as an important part of IT maintenance. To effectively manage the data from Log Server, it must collect logs from various systems in different formats (more than 40 common types of logs), and carry out the five key tasks of integration, real-time, regularization, centralization and analysis requirements.

How should enterprises introduce appropriate management?

Pierre Hsia, Director of the Enterprise Application Product Division of TPIsoftware, said: digiLogs can provide enterprises with the most direct and comprehensive import applications, and deal with system exceptions in a direct and accurate way. It allows the IT team to easily integrate and record the digital trajectory and double the operational efficiency."

The IT Office of Chang Hwa Bank noted: "Financial institutions are very strict in supervising transaction processing, user trajectory, etc., and the Financial Regulatory Commission sets guidelines and reviews them with the highest standards. The IT team of Chang Hwa Bank rigorously supervises the massive amount of logs generated by the system every day. If anything occurs in the system, the real-time querying Log and cross-system correlation analysis are the biggest challenges. We can see the effective improvement of solving a problem from 4-6 hours down to 20-30 minutes with digiLogs. It is able to find the problem right away and take contingency measures to reduce the level of business impact. digiLogs not only improves the IT maintenance process, but also increases supervision efficiency by more than 3 times to reduce operational burden for better bank user experience."