DigiMax Expands Global Marketing into Asia with Signing of Collaboration Deal in Hong Kong

TORONTO, ON, Jul 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first collaboration agreement to expand CryptoHawk services into Hong Kong and surrounding areas.



CryptoHawk is an Artificial Intelligence driven, price-trend prediction tool that can be profitably used by any investor interested in trading Bitcoin or Ethereum. The tool is different as it uses AI and machine learning to capture profit from the volatility of crypto currencies, rather than incur the risk of buy-and-hold investments. As previously announced by the Company, in its first full month of operation in June 2021, CryptoHawk signals achieved a 1-month, long-short return on BTC of more than 25% compared to a buy-and-hold return for the same period of a loss of 10%. In both up and down markets, CryptoHawk has the potential to deliver subscribers much higher returns when trading.



DigiMax is collaborating with Mr. Tony Tong in Hong Kong and other Asian regions where he has substantial influence. Mr. Tong is Co-Chairman & Co-Founder of Hong Kong Blockchain Association HKBA.hk.org, Council Member of International Digital Asset Exchange Association IDAXA.org , and President of GlobalSTOx.io & APX.HK. After graduating in engineering at the University of Minnesota and spending 15 years in the United States in several leading high-tech companies, Mr. Tong returned to Hong Kong where he has held many high-profile roles a few of which include:



- Co-Founder of Pacific Financial Services and Super Angels Ventures.

- Frequent speaker and bilingual moderator for leading fintech, blockchain, investment banking events, including Blockchain Economic Forum Singapore, Global Gaming Expo G2EAsia, Goldman Sachs, UBS, CLSA , Morgan Stanley Asia Investment Summit, Bank of America Merrill Lynch China Investment Summit.



The collaboration agreement between DigiMax and Mr. Tong will include the issuance of 200,000 common shares of DigiMax and an award of additional shares as he assists DigiMax in successfully completing partnering deals with exchanges or directly increasing the number of CryptoHawk subscribers in Asia.



"We have known DigiMax and its founders since 2017 and we are impressed that they have withstood the test of time in the cryptocurrency and blockchain world," said Tony Tong. "The CryptoHawk offering is already proving itself as an excellent tool for crypto traders to use to increase their returns and we look forward to working together to develop more markets in Asia with them."



"We are excited to be able to join forces with Tony Tong who we respect as a prominent leader in the crypto industry in Asia," said DigiMax CEO, Chris Carl. "Tony has been a leader and an innovator in every facet of the blockchain and crypto currency space and we are certain that CryptoHawk can deliver a whole new level of value and power to anyone interested in trading or owning crypto currencies in their portfolio."



KIROBO Update



Kirobo, a blockchain technology company into which DigiMax has made a strategic investment (see May 3, 2021 Press Release), yesterday announced it has launched its 'P2P Swap Button', a decentralized tool allowing cryptocurrency users to execute token swaps without having to use an exchange or custodial third party.



By taking the swap off-exchange, the tool allows users to decide their own prices for their tokens and transact directly with peers. As a result, slippage is avoided completely.



Asaf Naim, co-founder and CEO of Kirobo, said: "Until now, it wasn't possible to execute a swap without losing money, because exchange algorithms adjust token prices according to the amounts put up for sale. We're allowing people to trade without an exchange and to set their own prices, with complete security, for the first time ever."



Kirobo's safe transfer platform secures transactions with an authentication key, the component parts of which are divided between the first party, the smart contract, and the Kirobo server. There's no single point of failure, and Kirobo does not hold users' funds at any point.



For more information, please see Kirobo's full press release at: bit.ly/3zHLMZW



About DigiMax



DigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner, and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology.



To learn more, visit our website:



Contact:



Martti Kangas

Investor Communications

647-521-9261

mkangas@digimax-global.com



Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax-global.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding the uses of our CryptoHawk.ai and CryptoDivine.ai software and their potential benefits and uses, and information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company.



Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the uses, benefits and expectations of our CryptoHawk.ai and CryptoDivine.ai software. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the benefits and uses of our software, the pricing and availability of our software, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform and software described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products and services, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology changes on the products and industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at



Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com TORONTO, ON, Jul 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first collaboration agreement to expand CryptoHawk services into Hong Kong and surrounding areas.CryptoHawk is an Artificial Intelligence driven, price-trend prediction tool that can be profitably used by any investor interested in trading Bitcoin or Ethereum. The tool is different as it uses AI and machine learning to capture profit from the volatility of crypto currencies, rather than incur the risk of buy-and-hold investments. As previously announced by the Company, in its first full month of operation in June 2021, CryptoHawk signals achieved a 1-month, long-short return on BTC of more than 25% compared to a buy-and-hold return for the same period of a loss of 10%. In both up and down markets, CryptoHawk has the potential to deliver subscribers much higher returns when trading.DigiMax is collaborating with Mr. Tony Tong in Hong Kong and other Asian regions where he has substantial influence. Mr. Tong is Co-Chairman & Co-Founder of Hong Kong Blockchain Association HKBA.hk.org, Council Member of International Digital Asset Exchange Association IDAXA.org , and President of GlobalSTOx.io & APX.HK. After graduating in engineering at the University of Minnesota and spending 15 years in the United States in several leading high-tech companies, Mr. Tong returned to Hong Kong where he has held many high-profile roles a few of which include:- Co-Founder of Pacific Financial Services and Super Angels Ventures.- Frequent speaker and bilingual moderator for leading fintech, blockchain, investment banking events, including Blockchain Economic Forum Singapore, Global Gaming Expo G2EAsia, Goldman Sachs, UBS, CLSA , Morgan Stanley Asia Investment Summit, Bank of America Merrill Lynch China Investment Summit.The collaboration agreement between DigiMax and Mr. Tong will include the issuance of 200,000 common shares of DigiMax and an award of additional shares as he assists DigiMax in successfully completing partnering deals with exchanges or directly increasing the number of CryptoHawk subscribers in Asia."We have known DigiMax and its founders since 2017 and we are impressed that they have withstood the test of time in the cryptocurrency and blockchain world," said Tony Tong. "The CryptoHawk offering is already proving itself as an excellent tool for crypto traders to use to increase their returns and we look forward to working together to develop more markets in Asia with them.""We are excited to be able to join forces with Tony Tong who we respect as a prominent leader in the crypto industry in Asia," said DigiMax CEO, Chris Carl. "Tony has been a leader and an innovator in every facet of the blockchain and crypto currency space and we are certain that CryptoHawk can deliver a whole new level of value and power to anyone interested in trading or owning crypto currencies in their portfolio."KIROBO UpdateKirobo, a blockchain technology company into which DigiMax has made a strategic investment (see May 3, 2021 Press Release), yesterday announced it has launched its 'P2P Swap Button', a decentralized tool allowing cryptocurrency users to execute token swaps without having to use an exchange or custodial third party.By taking the swap off-exchange, the tool allows users to decide their own prices for their tokens and transact directly with peers. As a result, slippage is avoided completely.Asaf Naim, co-founder and CEO of Kirobo, said: "Until now, it wasn't possible to execute a swap without losing money, because exchange algorithms adjust token prices according to the amounts put up for sale. We're allowing people to trade without an exchange and to set their own prices, with complete security, for the first time ever."Kirobo's safe transfer platform secures transactions with an authentication key, the component parts of which are divided between the first party, the smart contract, and the Kirobo server. There's no single point of failure, and Kirobo does not hold users' funds at any point.For more information, please see Kirobo's full press release at: bit.ly/3zHLMZWAbout DigiMaxDigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner, and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology.To learn more, visit our website: https://digimaxglobal.com/ Contact:Martti KangasInvestor Communications647-521-9261mkangas@digimax-global.comChris CarlPresident & CEO416-312-9698ccarl@digimax-global.comCautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding the uses of our CryptoHawk.ai and CryptoDivine.ai software and their potential benefits and uses, and information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company.Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the uses, benefits and expectations of our CryptoHawk.ai and CryptoDivine.ai software. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the benefits and uses of our software, the pricing and availability of our software, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform and software described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products and services, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology changes on the products and industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com . Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com