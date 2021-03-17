Diginex Reminds Investors of Approaching Deadline for the Redemption of Public Warrants

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS) (the "Company"), a digital assets financial services company, previously announced on February 24, 2021, that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants (the "Public Warrants") that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated March 27, 2019, by and between the Company's predecessor company 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp, a British Virgin Islands company and VStock Transfer, LLC.

The Company wishes to remind any remaining holders of the Public Warrants that their Public Warrants may be exercised until 5:00 p.m. EST on March 26, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). Any such Public Warrants that remain unexercised will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive $0.01 per Public Warrant.

Each Public Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one-half of one ordinary share at a cash price of $5.75 per Public Warrant exercised (or one share of the Company for a cash price of $11.50, per two Public Warrants exercised).

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the Public Warrants can be directed to VStock Transfer LLC, 18 Lafayette Place, Woodmere, New York 11598, telephone number (212) 828-8436.

For a copy of the notice of redemption sent to the holders of the Public Warrants and a prospectus relating to the shares of Ordinary Shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants, please visit Diginex's investor relations website at ir.diginex.com/.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of any of Diginex's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Diginex

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Diginex Access, a securitization advisory service, Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://www.diginex.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. For example, forward looking statements in this press release relate the completion of the private placement, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the private placement and the intended use of net proceeds from the private placement. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Diginex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the ability of Diginex to grow and manage growth profitably; Diginex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Diginex's ability to execute its business plan; the inability to maintain the listing of Diginex's shares on Nasdaq; Diginex's estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Diginex's products; Diginex's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; potential litigation involving Diginex or the validity or enforceability of Diginex's intellectual property; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Diginex's products and services; and such other risks and uncertainties indicated in Diginex's Shell Company Report on Form 20-F, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Diginex's other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Diginex believes to be reasonable as of this date. Diginex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Other than those of Diginex, all names, trademarks and logos in this Press Release and used in the materials herein belong to their respective owners. Nothing contained on this Press Release should be construed as granting, by implication, estoppel, or otherwise, any right or license to use any third-party names, trademarks, or logos displayed on the Press Release without the written permission of such third-parties. Copyright (c) Diginex 2021.