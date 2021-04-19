Diginex's Crypto Exchange, EQUOS, Trade Volume Crosses US$1bn for April Month-To-Date

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, today announced record total volumes of over US$1 billion in April month to date, with average daily volumes during the period increasing over three times compared to average daily volumes in the prior month.

The volume increase is driven by the launch of EQUOS' first native exchange token, EQUOS Origin (EQO) and a significant increase in participation by a number of major institutional clients. Following the launch of the token on April 8, EQUOS has recorded daily volumes in excess of US$100 million.

Since launch, EQUOS has evolved from a spot only exchange, launching Bitcoin Perpetuals in January 2021, followed by ETH Perpetuals and additional coins last month, before launching EQO in April.

Richard Byworth, CEO at Diginex, said: "The explosive growth on the exchange validates the roadmap that we have been building over the past couple of years. We are building a company for the long term that is focused on providing a viable solution for institutions to access this burgeoning new asset class. This is just the start."

Jakob Palmstierna, Partner at GSR, a strategic investor and one of the key market makers on EQUOS, stated that the "volume growth on EQUOS has been rapid when compared to trading activity across the wider market". GSR is integrated on over 60 cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Diginex

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Diginex Access, a securitisation advisory service, Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park.

