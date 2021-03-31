Digital asset management agency Blofin raises US$10 million in A+ round investment, led by Susquehanna International Group (SIG)





Digital asset manager Blofin has raised US$10 mil A+ round investment led by SIG.

Blofin has raised US$10 million in its series A+ round of financing, led by SIG, followed by Matrix, Lingfeng Capital, Superchain Capital, Jackdaw Capital and others.At present, Blofin's current global assets under management (AUM) has reached US$120 million, and averages an aggregated monthly trading volume throughout all crypto of over US$14 billion. As a Cayman Island registered digital asset management agency, its proprietary quantitative database covers over 40+ exchanges worldwide through real-time data and is connected with over 200 global quantitative trading teams.With this new round of financing, Blofin will work to cover more trading platforms, service additional trading institutions around the world, enhance data mining efforts, and optimize investment models. Blofin is close to securing additional digital asset management licenses for Hong Kong, Singapore and other global financial centers around the world.