Digital Asset Management Platform Aspen Digital Raises $8.8M in Pre-A Funding Led by RIT Capital Partners and Liberty City Ventures

One-stop asset management solution taps into surging institutional crypto investment demand

Aspen Digital is an all-in-one digital asset management platform which aggregates key offerings from dozens of leading digital assets service providers to empower traditional financial institutions and asset managers with crypto investment capabilities.

The pre-A funding round was led by anchor investors RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) , the investment trust founded by Lord ( Jacob) Rothschild , and New York -based technology venture fund Liberty City Ventures .

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Digital, a digital asset investment platform tailored for asset managers, institutions and other professional investors, has secured $8.8 million in pre-A funding as it vows to develop the leading solution to serve the surging institutional crypto investment demand.



The fresh capital will be used for team expansion and market launches in Hong Kong, London, and Singapore to target clients across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The financing round was led by anchor investors RIT Capital Partners, the investment trust founded by Lord (Jacob) Rothschild of the prominent Rothschild banking family, and Liberty City Ventures, an early venture investor in the blockchain industry. Other investors include Cherubic Ventures, Token Bay Capital, Somerley Capital, and Chatchaval Jiaravanon & Chaval Jiaravanon. Aspen Digital is co-incubated by Everest Ventures Group (EVG) and TT Bond Partners (TTB), a group of blockchain experts and finance veterans.

Aspen Digital offers an innovative and complete solution for asset managers to invest in digital assets and manage their clients' portfolios with a single the click of a button. The unique, all-in-one platform aims to address the pain points nagging traditional investors who are new to digital asset investing - from the time-consuming process of picking suitable exchanges and wallets, to recurrent compliance procedures, and arduous tracking of portfolios across multiple platforms.



Through a single account with a simple on-boarding process, Aspen Digital brings together and centralizes key offerings from dozens of leading digital assets service providers, such as FTX, Celsius Network, Hex Trust, among others. Through their account, institutional clients can execute trades, enhance yield and automate investment strategies. Aspen Digital also provides client portfolio reporting, risk management, market insights, and custody solutions.

The new funds will be deployed to expand the core team and establish new offices in major financial hubs. In addition to its current Hong Kong office, a second headquarter in London will be added later this year to serve clients in Europe and the Middle East. Aspen Digital also plans to establish a Singapore office to target the Southeast Asia market.



Yang He, co-founder and CEO of Aspen Digital, said, "I am thankful to our investors, who believe in our mission to make the world of digital assets more accessible. We are thrilled to be launching our platform internationally later this year to empower asset managers around the world to better serve their clients in the new digital asset market with confidence."



Emil Woods, founding partner of Liberty City Ventures, said, "We are thrilled to partner with one of the finest technical and business-savvy teams in blockchain and crypto. The Aspen Digital platform is a turn-key solution for investment advisors to manage digital assets on behalf of their clients. The launch is a major step in making this powerful and transformative asset class available to this especially significant investor base."

Matt Cheng, a founding partner of Cherubic Ventures, said, "At Cherubic Ventures, we lookout for ventures and business startups that transform industries. Aspen Digital is a market changer for digital assets management, and we believe it is the ultimate solution for this market."

Martin Sabine, the Chairman of Somerley Capital, said, "Somerley Capital has been a trusted financial advisor to listed companies in Hong Kong and China for over 30 years. We understand their needs and see the growing demand for services in the new world of digital assets. We believe Aspen Digital team's native digital DNA will enable us to join the digital transformation trend being adopted by the mainstream financial institutions."

About Aspen Digital

Aspen Digital is a leading technology and financial services company with a mission to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets. The company provides a digital asset management solution for asset managers, institutions, and sophisticated investors. Aspen Digital was co-founded by digital assets innovators and asset management veterans at Everest Ventures Group ("EVG") and TT Bond Partners ("TTB") in 2021.

For more information, please visit https://www.aspendigital.co/

About Everest Ventures Group (EVG)



EVG is a global digital assets group with strong roots in Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia and Africa. Founded in 2018 and backed by a consortium of renowned Asian families and conglomerates, EVG has been an active investor and venture builder in the digital assets industry. EVG co-founded crypto investment platforms Kikitrade and Vibra, which is also the largest shareholder of the Chinese crypto media BlockTempo.

About TT Bond Partners (TTB)

TTB is a boutique advisory and investment firm founded by finance professionals with 15+ years of experience at Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, RBS and CLSA, with extensive structuring and investment experience across Asia and the West. Headquartered in Hong Kong, TTB specializes in providing corporate finance, growth capital and wealth solutions services, and strategically invests from its own balance sheet.

