Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd., Names Tatsuya Kohrogi From Meta as VP to Accelerate Business Growth

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singaporean blockchain gaming and entertainment company Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), known for their leading GameFi platform PlayMining featuring famous Japanese creators' original NFTs and cryptocurrency token DEAPcoin (ticker code "DEP"), today announced the appointment of Tatsuya Kohrogi as Vice President and Head of Global Business.

Recently recognized as the first play-to-earn cryptocurrency token in Japan, DEA has led the GameFi industry in Asia with over 2.4 million players worldwide from Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, and more. During DEA's business strategy presentation in April, the company shared actual revenue numbers for H1 2022 which was 40M SGD, with EBITDA at 26M SGD. DEA's annual revenue forecast for 2022 was presented as 102M SGD with an EBITDA of 43M SGD. Since the start of the trading card battle game title JobTribes, 100 original NFT works have been created by famous Japanese creators who have received royalties over 6M USD to date.

Kohrogi said, "DEA aims to become the world's no.1 web3 entertainment company that also simultaneously tackles social and economic problems. The PlayMining platform allows users to mine crypto while they play games. Gaming and entertainment are becoming a sustainable livelihood option for people around the world. And I am incredibly excited to take on this role and help further scale the creators economy and web3 entertainment globally."

Before joining DEA, Kohrogi served as a Partner Manager at Meta where he built relationships with key ad agencies in Japan and strategically grew his key partners' business by 3x in 2 years and achieved scaling partner revenue to a 9 figure USD annual business.

Prior to Meta, he was at SoftBank, where he held several roles over the course of a 7-year period, including investment strategy, business development, sales management, digital marketing, and co-founder of an internal venture.

Kohrogi also trained under Masayoshi "Masa" Son, CEO of SoftBank Group for 3 years at SoftBank Academia where he learned the art of corporate leadership directly from Son and worked on CEO projects as a member of Son's successor program.

Naohito Yoshida, CEO, said "Tatsuya is a dynamic leader and is highly experienced in building partner relations, creating and implementing leading initiatives and strategies. As we begin to expand our business across Asia, Europe, and North America, we are confident each region will grow under Tatsuya's leadership."

About DEA

DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018, and is developing JobTribes, a Play to Earn game, and PlayMining NFT, an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida (twitter: @yoshidadea1) , Kozo Yamada (twitter: @kozo_tx)

VP: Tatsuya Kohrogi (twitter: @tatsuya_kohrogi)

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01,Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

