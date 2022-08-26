Under the theme “Transcending Entertainment Beyond Reality and Virtuality”, the three-day forum brings together over 50 esteemed overseas and local speakers.





The opening ceremony of the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2022 features Hong Kong-made world rope skipping champion Cheung Pak Hung (center), Hong Kong break dancer B Boy C Plus (right) and post-90s Erhuist Wan Pin Chu (left) to bring a performance blending the real world and the virtual world to the public.





Cyberport’s annual signature event, “Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum” officially opens today. The Guests of Honours are (L to R): Dr Yu Sheng Gao, Inspectors at Level 2, Department of Youth Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong S.A.R., Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR, Simon Chan, BBS, JP, Chairman of Cyberport, Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport .





Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR states in his remark that this term of Government will endeavour to step up efforts in driving the digital economy development in Hong Kong.





In his welcome remarks, Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport , says Cyberport is focused on promoting digital entertainment and esports industry through extensive of activities and initiatives that help local players tab new connections, explore business opportunities and nurture talents.





Mr Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO of The Sandbox, Mr Erich Wong, Head of Growth (Hong Kong), The Sandbox, Ms Becky Wong, Co-founder & COO, INDEX GAME, Mr Kenny Ng, Founder of PANGU by Kenal share their insights in creating user experiences beyond metaverse entertainment amid rapid changes and information explosion.



