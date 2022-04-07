Digital Fashion Show “Mo Nhuom Nang” – The Transformational Step Of Vietnamese Fashion Brand IVY moda

HANOI, Vietnam, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The top fashion brand in Vietnam – IVY moda – will host a digital fashion show – “Mo Nhuom Nang” (Dreams glowing in the light of hope) Spring-Summer 2022 to celebrate its 17th year in business. This would be IVY moda's first digital fashion show ever that will mark a new milestone for the brand to be the frontrunner in the trend of combining fashion and technology in Vietnam, where digital fashion shows are still a new concept.



“Mo Nhuom Nang” will be the first big hit in the wave of merging technology and fashion from IVY moda. This would be the statement of digitalization from the brand, fashion enthusiasts can expect a leveraged and distinctive viewing experience. IVY moda’s CEO – Nguyen Le Vu Linh – is the mind behind the stage this time. Born in a family of fashion designers and business people, educated in the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) New York, he is now leading IVY moda using his experience in the international fashion industry. “I want to keep up with current trends in global fashion and blend them with the Vietnamese women's style and desire to dress well,” he shared. “Establishing a style for our customers with fashion statements is what IVY moda aims for.”

This SS-2022 digital fashion show is the show of motivation, love and adoration channelled through statement pieces that curate a personal style for Vietnamese ladies. IVY moda hopes that every woman will be confident and beautiful in their clothes and continue their dreams. When aspiration meets aspiration, luck and vitality will bloom.

Digital fashion shows will be the premise for IVY moda's series of activities in an effort to quickly reach fast-growing fashion markets such as The US and Korea from 2022. In the future, IVY moda's ambition is to pioneer the high-tech wave in Vietnamese fashion. IVY moda intends to become the first Vietnamese fashion brand to hold a show in Metaverse with VR models. The digital collection is also expected to be released as NFTs, with unique code for each outfit.

Digital Fashion Show “Mo Nhuom Nang” – Spring Summer 2022

Will be broadcast on IVY moda's official Fanpage, Youtube channel and VieON at 20:00 on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

https://ivymoda.com



https://www.facebook.com/thoitrangivymoda

pr@ivy.com.vn

