Digital Financial Service Award 2021 Winners Revealed, TPIsoftware Awarded "Recommended Fintech Innovator Award"

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With years of commitment in the financial industry, TPIsoftware has been held in high regard by several prominent clients for our extensive hands-on experiences in FinTech and professional services. Referred by Cathay Securities Investment Trust (Cathay SITE), TPIsoftware is honored to receive the "Recommended Fintech Innovator Award" of 2021 Digital Financial Service Award. As a digital practitioner, we will continue to devote ourselves to Taiwan's financial technology. The 2021 Digital Financial Service Award, sponsored by Commercial Times in partnership with Taiwan Financial Services Roundtable, is one of the largest digital FinTech events in Taiwan, with more than 200 submissions across hundreds of award categories in the banking, insurance, securities industries, etc. The award ceremony took place on October 7th, 2021.

Consumer behavior is undergoing a dramatic change due to the pandemic, which has accelerated enterprises' demand for "digital transformation", especially in the financial industry. FinTech has been growing and many financial services are within reach such as mobile payment, online banking, online insurance application, online securities trading and more. "TPIsoftware has been dedicated to driving digital transformation in the financial industry for 16 years, and built solutions tailored to various business needs for our customers. We always strive to solve customers' pain points in compliance with regulations and information security. Our success lies in our commitment in building rapport and a long-term relationship with our customers," said Yilan Yeh, the vice president at TPIsoftware, "We truly appreciate this affirmation and the referral from Cathay SITE, and we will continue to innovate and invest in the technologies."

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, said: "We are honored to receive this 'Recommended Fintech Innovator Award' of 2021 Digital Financial Service Award. We always take pride in our Thinkers' hard work and diligent attitude. Our core products and solutions built with our own R&D, such as the API management platform digiRunner and the conversational AI customer service chatbot SysTalk.Chat, all allow us to stay ahead of the competition. We have been upholding the MIT spirit and expanding overseas market, and this award definitely demonstrates TPIsoftware's achievements and the determination to move towards the world stage."

About TPIsoftware

Founded in 2005, TPIsoftware is a software provider based in Taiwan delivering one-stop solutions and system implementation services to enterprises in various industries. TPIsoftware specializes in AI chatbots, FinTech, digital banking, mobile insurance, telecom application, big data and other system solutions. In addition to its own product lines, TPIsoftware provides customized finance, life insurance, communications, and technology solutions domestically and overseas.

Contact:

TPIsoftware

Peggy Tsai

+886-2-2658-0508 #1606

peggy.tsai@tpisoftware.com

Subscribe to Newsletter | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn

Related Links :

https://www.tpisoftware.com