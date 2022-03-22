Digital Leadership Online Program Announcement

Managers Drive Digital Transformation with New Wharton School Online Program

Philadelphia, PA - News Direct - 22 March 2022 - With today’s business landscape constantly changing and adapting to new technologies, it has become crucial for companies to embrace digital strategies. A new digital leadership education program from Wharton Online at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania seeks to equip leaders with the skills they need to drive success for their organization.The Digital Leadership Certificate program consists of four courses, all of which can be completed 100% online. After completing the certificate, graduates will be better prepared to support digital transformation within their companies.According to McKinsey & Company , 93% of executives agree that the adoption of digital is crucial for meeting strategic goals. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics are constantly evolving—and companies need to rethink how they are using these technologies in order to stay competitive. A study from BCG has shown that digitally mature companies achieve 1.8x higher earnings growth than companies who are lagging behind.Individuals in leadership roles are uniquely positioned to help their organization embrace new ways of thinking. With the right approach, leaders and managers can overcome roadblocks to change and develop digital initiatives that support company goals.“Brands have to be innovative in order to thrive in today’s online marketplaces, and much of this innovation comes directly from leaders and managers,” says Barbara Kahn, PhD, Patty and Jay H. Baker Professor and Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School.The Digital Leadership program was developed to help learners expand their leadership skills and become more digitally savvy in constantly changing business environments. It’s a great fit for early- to mid-career working professionals who want to grow their skillset and gain a competitive edge.The Digital Leadership Certificate is made up of four courses:These digital leadership courses are taught by four outstanding Wharton faculty members—Jonah Berger, Mauro Guillén, Kartik Hosanagar, and Barbara Kahn, PhD. These faculty members are leading researchers in areas such as marketing, brand management, social influence, and the digital economy.“Our hope is that the Digital Leadership Certificate will equip participants with the skills they need to start developing and implementing digital initiatives within their companies,” says Kartik Hosanagar, John C. Hower Professor and Professor of Operations, Information, and Decisions. “This new program demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge business education that helps learners grow within their careers.”Learners must complete all four courses in order to receive a Digital Leadership certificate. However, the courses are also offered individually for those who do not wish to complete the full program.Each course is offered 100% online and takes about four weeks to complete, with a time commitment of two to three hours per week. Learners can enroll in all four courses for $2,250. Tuition for individual courses ranges from $585-$599.In addition to the new Digital Leadership program, Wharton Online has introduced an Executive Leadership Certificate option for qualifying learners.Those who already hold a Leadership and Management Certificate from Wharton Online will receive an Executive Leadership Certificate upon completion of the Digital Leadership Certificate program. They will also be eligible for a 20% discounted price off the Digital Leadership program.Learners who are new to Wharton Online and are interested in an Executive Leadership certificate can enroll in both Leadership and Management and Digital Leadership for a combined, discounted rate of $5,500.Ready to become a more effective leader in today’s business environments? As you progress through Wharton Online’s Digital Leadership program, you’ll study real-world examples and gain crucial skills that can help you elevate your organization’s digital strategy. Request more information to receive program details, or enroll in the program today

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate , MBA , executive MBA , and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 100,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu .



The Wharton School's digital learning platform Wharton Online makes high-quality business education available to learners anytime and anywhere, in the form of online certificates and specializations across a variety of business and management topics, with the goal of helping learners advance their careers. With 280,000 certificate-earning learners and more than three million total learners who have accessed courses, Wharton Online boasts an impressive network of business leaders around the globe.



