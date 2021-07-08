Digital Learning Provider Skills Union Raises US $1.5M to Kickstart Expansion

Singapore headquartered Skills Union has closed a $1.5M investment to take specialist vocational courses and degree pathways to students globally

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skills Union today announced a US $1.5 million seed investment round, supporting its mission to bridge the global tech skills gap through specialised vocational courses that meet the needs of the rapidly growing tech sector.

The investment round was led by Online Education Services (OES), part of the Seek group of companies, with notable investors including KDV, Hustle Fund, Koh Boon Hwee, Siu Rui Quek, Ishreth Hassen, Sumardy Ma, Simin Zhou and Anvesh Ramineni.

This is a major milestone for Skills Union on its mission to become a global provider of university accredited courses, which promise job-ready graduates to tech companies needing a digitally equipped workforce with trusted university credentials.

"Skills Union represents a partnership between learners, universities, and employers, delivering specialist online, part-time, vocational courses that accelerate careers and businesses,'' said Colin Mansell, Skills Union CEO and Co-founder. "This investment gives us the lift-off we want to further scale our programs and impact the lives of many more students."

Skills Union offers courses that are in demand by high-growth companies, such as software development, user experience design and growth marketing, aimed at both the consumer and business audiences.

"We have been impressed with Skills Union's business offering, approach to growth and global outlook. Their product has many impressive features, including a flexible, stackable set of courses with a clear path to accredited degrees. We look forward to working closely with them as they expand their business," said Denice Pitt, CEO of OES.

"We are seeing a global shift in the way that universities and employers are working together to close the skills gap, and we are really excited to be able to play our part in the current revolution we are seeing in tech education."

Skills Union takes its place in a rapidly growing online education sector, which is projected to reach US $660 billion by 2027. APAC accounts for one-third of the global market and is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over this period.

Since its establishment in Singapore in 2020, Skills Union has partnered with institutions including Singapore's Nanyang Technological University and London's Ravensbourne University. It has a growing network of university partners in the UK and U.S.

About Skills Union: Skills Union offers accredited cohort-based, active learning courses in partnership with leading universities and employers. Their career-focused content ranges from software engineering and UX/UI design to growth marketing and digital entrepreneurship. To learn more about Skills Union, click here: www.skillsunion.com. To explore course information and sign up as a student, click here: www.skillsu.com.

