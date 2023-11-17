Digital Magazine App Publishing Platform, With Training: iOS & Android Announced

MagCast has announced its digital publishing platform for individuals and business owners looking to publish magazines on iOS and Android devices.

The MagCast platform allows users to self-publish magazine apps on the Apple and Google Play stores. The service is designed for both novice and experienced publishers, and all members will have access to The MagCast Academy, a series of live workshops that cover the pre-publication, launch, monetization, marketing, and entrepreneurial aspects of magazine publishing.

For more information, please visit https://magcast.co

MagCast recommends their latest service for individuals or business owners interested in reaching new readers in their niche. The company says the topics that tend to do best have good depth, wherein newcomers, serious amateurs, and professionals are separated by clear boundaries, and breadth, which is characterized by the presence of sub-genres within a broader field.

Such topics will typically be non-transactional in nature and encourage immersion and discussion between consumers.

According to MagCast, there are several advantages to digital magazines: the first is that all magazine apps are available on the Apple App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores as paid content, allowing them to act as a source of revenue for the publisher.

Apps will also make content easy to access - with downloads making the content available offline. Additionally, readers will receive live updates whenever new issues are released. Lastly, because there is no printing cost with digital magazines, new readers are a continual source of new sales of back-issue content.

Aspiring publishers interested in listing their magazine on an app store can sign up for MagCast’s platform, which features a user-friendly interface and proprietary technology that's compatible with all PDF-creation software.

Upon uploading their PDFs onto the dashboard, users will be able to add links, audio, video, or other elements, and preview their publication through the “Test Mag” function. Once the magazine is published officially, it will be available for download from one of MagCast’s 300 international distribution nodes.

Additionally, membership includes access to MagCast Academy, a series of Zoom workshops wherein novice members work with a small group of fellow publishers of a similar experience level. These hands-on training sessions are hosted by MagCast staff - who are active MagCast publishers themselves - and cover topics like effective marketing & promotion, common publishing pitfalls, sourcing content, marketing, monetization, and ways to improve readership and circulation.

About MagCast

MagCast prides itself on its reader- and publisher-first policies. The platform has seen widespread use since 2013, with over three million people reading magazines published by MagCast each month.

