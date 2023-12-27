Digital Marketing Essentialism: 80-20 Approach For B2B, B2C Businesses Announced

RedShift Digital Marketing has launched their new service package based on the 80/20 marketing concept.

With the new service, RedShift is offering visibility and traffic boosts in the form of SEO and funnel design techniques. The strategies they provide are rolled out over the course of a 12-month period, adjusted along the way to maximize the impact and reach of their campaigns.

The service is designed to empower businesses and entrepreneurs through the use of digital marketing essentialism and in particular the 80/20 principle. This principle is the idea that 80% of a company’s revenue originates from just 20% of its customers, and that in learning what customers are most likely to be among that 20%, marketing can operate much more efficiently.

This principle is applied to the sales funnel design and SEO aspects of the service in equal measure.

For example, SEO targeting metrics are built around the most active 20% of a company’s client base. Rather than attempting to capture traffic from new areas, RedShift prioritizes lucrative repeat customers and those who have previously engaged with ad content but who failed to convert the first time around.

Likewise, funnels created through this service can span multiple platforms, utilizing a combination of social media outreach and PPC search engine placements.

RedShift offers a host of website design and video content development services to round out this service, including front-page content and A/B testing.

A spokesperson for the company stated, “Another thing we all have in common at RedShift Digital Marketing Agency is that we’re all different. We’re a proudly odd melange of different styles, outlooks, voices, and approaches — and being different makes a big difference in who we are and the unique and varied ways we can serve our clients.”

RedShift Digital Marketing is owned by veteran marketing experts and staffed by passionate creatives and strategists. They have built their company to accommodate businesses of all types to ensure that everyone has access to high-quality digital marketing services that take full advantage of the potential offered by the medium.

