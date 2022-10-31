Digital Nigeria 2022: NITDA Director General tasks Tech Innovators with Problem Solving





NITDA Director General and conference host Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, challenged Nigerian tech innovators and entrepreneurs to identify the problems bedeviling the nation, ...with a view to proffering solutions. [Image: NITDA]





Day Three of the Digital Nigeria 2022 International Conference, tagged "Start-Up and Innovation Ecosystem Day", four enlightening Panel Discussions before "The Future is Tech". [Image: NITDA]





Minister of Comms & Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, inaugurated the Digital Economy Industry Working Group (DEIWG) to accelerate the digital economy agenda in the country. [Image: NITDA]



