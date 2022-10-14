Digital Pilipinas Festival gears towards an anti-fragile system in PH, ASEAN

Key leaders, stakeholders gather for Philippine FinTech Festival, World FinTech Festival

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Pilipinas Festival (DPF) kicks off a month-long celebration of ASEAN digital adoption to build an anti-fragile system, while strengthening the Philippines' regional presence in the technology space.



From Oct. 17-21, the DPF will gather 200 ASEAN leaders including regulators, CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, venture capitalists, investors, pioneering startup founders, entrepreneurs, and senior policymakers.

Composed of two parts, the World FinTech Festival (WFF) in the morning will highlight the advancement of ASEAN tech, and the inaugural Philippine FinTech Festival (PFF) in the afternoon will focus on Philippine challenges and innovations.

The WFF-Philippines and PFF will be followed by similar FinTech festivals in Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia.

"DPF envisions making the Philippines a powerful player in the ASEAN region," says Amor Maclang, Convenor of Digital Pilipinas, WFF-Philippines, and the PFF. "The Philippine digital economy, which economists have forecasted to reach a value of $92 billion by 2030, is poised to make our country even more competitive in the regional FinTech and other tech space.

Government and industry leaders from various countries such as Hungary, Israel, and Singapore will share their best practices and collaborate on trends like regional transactions, eCommerce, and data privacy, among others.

The PFF's afternoon workshops and technical working group discussions will address specific industry pain points and then present their own unique solutions.

The WFF-Philippines and the PFF are convened by Digital Pilipinas, the largest private-sector movement for creating a technology and innovation system geared to teching up the country, in partnership with Elevandi, an organization founded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), to foster public-private-sector dialogue to advance FinTech in the digital economy.

The WFF and PFF are also supported by the governments and FinTech associations of Israel, Hungary, Hong Kong S.A.R., Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia.

All events will showcase the unique nation-building capabilities of various kinds of technology: Tech for Government, Mobility and Logistics, Smart and Connected Cities, Energy, Web 3.0, Open Data & Open Finance, E-wallets, AI and Big Data, SME Digitalization and E-Commerce, WealthTech, FinTech, ESG and Green Finance, InsureTech and HealthTech, and MarkTech.

Frontlining the events are top companies like coins.ph; Etiqa Philippines; Angkas; Paymongo, UnionBank; Digicoop; Advance.AI; NinjaVan Philippines; KPMG Philippines; UNO Digital Bank; Creador; Globe; PruLife UK; Gorriceta Africa Caution & Saavedra; Brankas; GCash; COL Financial; Xendit Philippines; Tech Exactly; StartUp Village; BounceBackPH; Fintech Philippines Association; FinScore; Mapua University; and GeiserMaclang.

For more information about WFF-PFF, click on https://digitalpilipinas.ph/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PFF-Festival-Guide.pdf.