Digital transformation imperatives drive demand for as-a-service IT in Hong Kong

Lenovo TruScale infrastructure as-a-service offerings expand in collaboration with Veeam, Nutanix and Red Hat, gaining traction with customers

To serve an ever-growing client base, Konecta Peru selected Lenovo TruScale to host its new virtual desktop infrastructure solution. Today, the infrastructure supports 1,500 remote workers, and Konecta Peru is already having conversations to further increase its capacity as its business grows.

Eager to bring greater processing power and cloud resources to more users in the nation, Chinese software service enterprise Paratera deployed Lenovo TruScale to assist with the rapid expansion of their IT infrastructure. This allowed for the company to dedicate more resources to data center and digital service innovation, ensuring readiness to respond to new demands well into the future.

Working with Lenovo TruScale, Huzhou General Hospital designed, developed, and deployed a custom solution for chronic disease management, fully integrated with its existing hospital information and electronic medical record systems, supporting approximately 1.5 million outpatient and emergency visits per year.



Dealing with intense competition from ride-hailing services, taxi dispatch company Taiwan Taxi teamed up with Lenovo to integrate software, hardware, and services to fully upgrade their existing one-click taxi booking services using Lenovo tablets, all deployed on an as-a-service basis using Lenovo TruScale.



One of Australia's leading telecom companies turned to Lenovo TruScale DaaS, to strengthen IT support for the company's employees. By providing timely IT issue resolution and sound asset monitoring, this allowed for increased uptime for customer-facing staff to serve their clients' needs.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 November 2022 - Lenovo has announced enhancements to its Lenovo TruScale portfolio , as demand grows from Hong Kong CIOs and IT leaders for the flexibility and value that as-a-service technology solutions deliver throughout the enterprise. New infrastructure offerings include backup and hybrid cloud solutions, delivered in partnership with industry leaders Veeam, Nutanix and Red Hat, will be made available worldwide in 2023.Momentum for Lenovo TruScale offerings is growing, with the value of infrastructure-as-a-service business wins constantly growing quarter-on-quarter since FY21/22. A Lenovo 2022 global study of CIOs found that 92% of IT leaders said they would consider adding as-a-service offerings over the next two years.Lenovo TruScale Backup as a Service with Veeam enables enterprises to manage their increasing data volumes and securely restore critical data in the event of a security breach. Based on Veeam's backup software and platform and Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers and DE Storage Systems, this solution is incorporated into existing Lenovo TruScale data management offerings and delivered via an on-premises private cloud model, simplifying the experience for IT teams. With this new solution, customers will now be able to improve backup reliability, and increase performance and flexibility with a modular and flexible design. They can also reduce capital expenses and costs of downtime and deployment.The other new addition is Lenovo TruScale Hybrid Cloud with Nutanix, hosted on Lenovo's ThinkAgile HX HCI platform. Leveraging core software from Nutanix – Nutanix Acropolis AOS operating system, Nutanix Acropolis AHV Hypervisor and Nutanix Prism, the solution offers the security and control of on-premises infrastructure and the flexibility of hybrid cloud. Enterprises have the leeway to dial up or down infrastructure deployment without incurring significant capital outlay, reducing the financial burden. Unencumbered by the need to manage complex IT, companies can make quick and effective decisions, given installation, deployment, configuration, 24/7 monitoring, and incident support are handled by Lenovo.​Lastly, Lenovo has also joined forces with Red Hat to bring to market a new hybrid cloud solution that will run on Red Hat OpenShift. Lenovo TruScale Hybrid Cloud with Red Hat will provide an enterprise-ready Kubernetes container platform hosted on Lenovo's best in class ThinkAgile and ThinkSystem enabling an on-premises cloud experience. With this end-to-end hybrid cloud solution, enterprise customers will benefit from a fully managed as-as-service hybrid cloud for running their business applications. This consumption-based price model will enable them to step into modernizing applications and accelerating the adoption of containers in a hybrid cloud environment."Lenovo TruScale embodies the company's vision and transformation to address the rising demand for New IT services, which is characterized by the interconnectedness of device, edge, cloud, network, and artificial intelligence amid a new era of flexible working and hybrid cloud," said Dale Aultman, VP and GM of Lenovo Solutions and Services Group. "From the pocket to the data center – and everything in between – Lenovo TruScale delivers the devices, infrastructure, services and solutions our customers need with the simplicity of a scalable consumption model."Demand for IT as-a-service is driven by several factors. Digital transformation in every industry requires CIOs to scale and deploy IT quickly, with 61% of CIOs saying that their business would feel an impact in as quick as a few weeks if they halted spending on digital transformation initiatives. Flexible work has become a reality, with organizations needing to maintain security and control, while speeding up deployment of devices and workstations to end users. Increasing adoption of ESG initiatives meanwhile continues to drive organizations to rethink their IT installed base.Lenovo TruScale is a core part of the company's overall transformation strategy, led by its Solutions and Services Group (SSG). Services is driving profitability for Lenovo as a whole, contributing 26% year-on-year revenue growth and 21.4% operating margin in Lenovo's second quarter (July to September, 2022). Managed Services, including Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure and Device as a Service offerings were the fastest growing part of SSG's business in the previous quarter – with revenue seeing high double-digit year-on-year growth.Lenovo SSG brings together all of Lenovo's IT solutions and services across PC, infrastructure, and smart verticals including support, managed, project and solution service offerings into one dedicated organization. With decades of innovation, IP, and heritage in hardware and software, SSG helps customers transform their businesses on a global and local scale by delivering practical innovation to strengthen their competitive advantage.The new enhancements to Lenovo TruScale were announced at the company's annual global innovation event, Tech World 2022 . This year's edition highlighted how Lenovo's smarter technology and as-a-Service offerings are empowering organizations to boldly reinvent and shape their IT transformation to accelerate business growth.Examples of how enterprises are using Lenovo TruScale to meet their evolving needs include:

