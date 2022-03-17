Digital Transformation Takes Center Stage at Frost & Sullivan's MEASA Best Practices Awards

18 awards were presented to companies demonstrating excellence in leadership and innovation at the virtual awards ceremony

MUMBAI, India, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 9th edition of Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region on March 16, 2022, 18 awards were presented to companies demonstrating excellence, innovation, and leadership via the virtual awards ceremony. The awards honored companies that demonstrated unique excellence in product innovation and business strategy and accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs.



Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards - MEASA

The awards were presented to 14 companies across the following sectors:

Information & Communication Technologies (ICT)

Energy & Environment

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Mobility

"As transformations occur across industries and business models evolve, adapting to the new normal is crucial if organizations are to flourish," said Robin Joffe, Partner and Managing Director, Frost & Sullivan—MEASA. "The process isn't always easy, but it is essential. This recognition by Frost & Sullivan is a testament to the hard work of the winning organizations and the strategies they have undertaken. I look forward to seeing these companies reach higher levels."

Amol Kotwal, Vice President, Frost & Sullivan, added: "I am extremely delighted to laud the top-performing companies across various sectors. Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognition program identifies and recognizes best-in-class companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance by implementing innovative strategies and business models to achieve leading positions in the marketplace. We believe this recognition will encourage the winning companies to strive for their best in growing the business and spur further achievements as they continue to push the boundaries of excellence, and in doing so, set the tone for the future. Frost & Sullivan takes pride in recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of these winning companies, and we wish them continued success in their future endeavors."

Recipients of Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards (MEASA)

S. No. Award Titles & Category Award Recipients 1 2021 Global IoT Solution for Building Operations and Maintenance Product Leadership Award Facilio 2 2021 Indian Managed Multi-Cloud Company of the Year Award Tata Communications 3 2021 Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Roche Diagnostic 4 2021 Indian Network Security Company of the Year Award Palo Alto Networks 5 2021 Indian Cloud Interconnect Services Company of the Year Award Tata Communications 6 2022 Middle Eastern Digital Transformation Company of the Year Award Wipro 7 2022 Indian AI-based Datacenter Operations Management

Technology Innovation Leadership Award NTT Global Data

Centers and Cloud

Infrastructure 8 2021 Indian SD-WAN Services Company of the Year Award Tata Communications 9 2021 Global AI Services Company of the Year Award Infosys Limited 10 2021 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) and Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award KPIT 11 2021 Indian Video Managed Services Company of the Year Award Tata Communications 12 2021 Global Entertainment and eSports Company of the Year Award Cisco 13 2021 Indian Managed Security Services Company of the Year Award Tata Communications 14 2021 GCC Electrification of Desalination Plants Company of the Year Award ABB 15 2021 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Technology Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Avaya 16 2022 UAE Security Operations Center Services Company of the Year Award Help AG 17 2021 Indian Data Center Colocation Services Company of the Year Award STT GDC India 18 2021 Saudi Arabian Internet of Things Enabling Technology Leadership Award Mobily

