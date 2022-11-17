The digital transformation of the world's footwear sector is imminent

The Sustainable Shoe Manufacturing Technology Seminar showcases Taiwan's smart manufacturing capabilities

With the worldwide demand for quality footgear set to grow, the Sustainable Shoe Manufacturing Technology Seminar grabs the attention of the Vietnamese market as Taiwan's leading manufacturers share their experience

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's shoe-making industry entered into a period of sustained digital transformation during the pandemic, with total exports reaching a remarkable US$93.71 million in 2021, up 23.19% when compared with the previous year. The Taiwan Sustainable Shoe Manufacturing Technology Seminar was held on the second day (November 17) of the International Shoes & Leather Exhibition - Vietnam. Five leading shoe brands were invited to share their sustainable digital application experience and talk about the effect of Taiwan's intelligent manufacturing on the international market.



The Sustainable Shoe Manufacturing Technology Seminar

Asia is the world's footwear production and manufacturing center and Vietnam is one of the world's top five footwear manufacturing countries, with a strong demand for shoe-making equipment and an imperative for digital transformation. At the Forum, Delta Electronics will lead the lineup of speakers with a presentation on IIoT applications for intelligent footwear manufacturing, followed by Minz elaborating on the comprehensive integrated application of the internet and intelligent manufacturing in smart shoe-making equipment. Yu Sheng Technology will demonstrate how to double production by incorporating digital management tools into traditional shoe manufacturing equipment, while New Yuming Machinery will give an example of how AI can fit into the picture by explaining how automated optical inspection (AOI) is applied to the footwear process. Finally, Sincere Pioneer Enterprise will demonstrate how to use smart visual configuration to reduce the carbon footprint created by the show-making process.

A report from Transparency reveals that the global footwear market is expected to achieve sales of more than US$278 billion by 2025, with product category expansion and emerging markets penetration the key to growth. The Sustainable Shoe Manufacturing Technology Seminar is a part of Taiwan's "Smart Machinery Overseas Promotion Program", which is designed to enhance the international image of Taiwan and assist manufacturers in taking advantage of overseas business opportunities. Mr. Tran Ngoc Liem, Vice President of VCCI (Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry), noted that Taiwan and Vietnam have been engaging in frequent and meaningful exchanges, especially as it concerns the post-pandemic digital transformation experience. We are looking forward to a closer cooperation between the two markets.