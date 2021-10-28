Digitizing Finance with Blockchain and Cloud Technology with Ecosystem Partners at HUAWEI CLOUD DAY

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading ICT provider Huawei today jointly hosted HUAWEI CLOUD DAY with Morpheus Labs in Singapore. The virtual event brought together industry leaders including SMEs and large corporates responsible for blockchain and cloud migration strategies, such as 0Chain, 5ire, and Geeq, to explore how evolving cloud technologies impact and strengthen digital transformation across the blockchain sector.

Other industrial leaders in the industry including Blockchain Association Singapore, Temasek, AMTD Digital, and Tribe shared their perspectives on Reimagining the Future of Blockchain in Financial Services during panel discussion.

At the event, Huawei and Morpheus Labs also strengthened their partnership through the announcement of a new launchpad designed to expand networks, enrich resources and solutions, and boost business performance.

HUAWEI CLOUD X Morpheus Labs Launchpad in Singapore

The new HUAWEI CLOUD X Morpheus Labs Launchpad provides a wider audience network that alleviates the branding services Morpheus Labs will offer Enterprise & Blockchain, through a direct route and connection to Huawei's infrastructure.

This LaunchPad collaboration focuses on key benefits including:

Stronger marketing and blockchain related initiatives that will positively impact businesses especially those in the Financial Services Industry (FSI)

Collaborative allocation and commitment of resources to broaden outreach through marketing initiatives, such as but not limited to Huawei Cloud Days , Webinars, Workshops, Hackathons, social media outreach, and others

, Webinars, Workshops, Hackathons, social media outreach, and others Joint go-to-market business, cloud and blockchain solutions targeted at certain industries and evolving requirements in the future

Increase utility and customer base for both parties

Increase brand awareness and outreach for both parties

During his opening speech, Mr Rex Lei, MD of HUAWEI CLOUD Singapore, recognised Singapore's leading position in ICT infrastructure and technology in the region, noting that, "Blockchain has been growing at a rapid pace, even more so in 2021. The global blockchain market is expected to expand from USD $3 billion to USD $40 billion in just five years. Blockchain transition will be fast-tracked for processes such as smart contracts and digital currency. As we start to witness growing blockchain solutions being tailored to solve day-to-day business challenges, we hope the new HUAWEI CLOUD X Morpheus Lab Launchpad will enable local enterprises to elevate their brand awareness and continue revolutionising the blockchain sector with collaborative efficiency."

Diving into Digital in FSI Industries

During the event, Mr Anson Shen, Chief Strategy Officer of HUAWEI CLOUD APAC, also highlighted that the finance industry is the pioneer in digital transformation and will also fully embrace cloud technology to develop Cloud-native finance to build intelligent connection in all scenarios in finance industry.

HUAWEI CLOUD partners with industrial leaders to grow in Blockchain Sector.

Partnering with Morpheus Labs and key partners like 0chain, 5ire, and Geeq, HUAWEI CLOUD is dedicated to offering corporate customers insightful guidance in evaluating enterprise blockchain using cloud services, particularly in Singapore's growing financial sector.

HUAWEI CLOUD will also leverage the full-stack capabilities in Cloud, such as BCS, OBS, and ModelArts to empower partners to develop targeted solutions using Blockchain technology that will meet the needs of their key customer base.

Signing of MOU with Blockchain Association Singapore

HUAWEI CLOUD is also very honoured to be partnering with Blockchain Association Singapore to further commitment in empowering digital transformation and innovation in blockchain sector through a MOU signing during the CLOUD Day.

The Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) seeks to empower its members and the community to leverage blockchain and scalable technologies for business growth and transformation. It is designed to be an effective platform for members to engage with multiple stakeholders – both regional and international – to discover solutions and promote best practices in a collaborative, open, and transparent manner. It aims to promote blockchain literacy and build a strong talent pipeline for the digital economy in Singapore.

About HUAWEI CLOUD

HUAWEI CLOUD is a leading cloud service provider, which brings Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise together in ICT infrastructure products and solutions. We are committed to providing reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud services to empower applications, harness the power of data, and help organizations of all sizes grow in today's intelligent world. HUAWEI CLOUD is also committed to bringing affordable, effective, and reliable cloud and AI services through technological innovation.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labsprovides businesses with an end-to-end Blockchain-Platform-As-A-Service (BPaaS) solution for innovation and value creation. It simplifies blockchain application development by offering mission-critical tools, infrastructure, and various blockchain protocols, where you can build and manage your applications effortlessly at minimal cost and time, with a cross-functional team that has a combined 70 years' experience in artificial intelligence, blockchain, mobile applications, cybersecurity, and IoT across Europe and Asia.

For more information, visit https://morpheuslabs.io.