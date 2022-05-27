DigiverseDawgs Releases World Tour NFT Collection.

—

In recent years, NFTs have been growing in popularity, and according to a news report, sales of NFTs reached some $25 billion in 2021. DigiverseDawgs is a new and upcoming NFT project featuring fun and adventurous dawgs in the digital universe.



The World Tour Collection features 10,000 different non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and each NFT is individually unique. The collection includes 54 different dawgs traveling across 254 unique locations. The locations span over 80 countries, across all continents and include a variety of destinations including jungles, safaris, deserts, oceans and many more exciting places. The collection even includes some dawgs traveling to outer space. The collection will be minted and traded on the Ethereum blockchain.



Each NFT is rare as each location has a maximum quantity of 54 and each dawg is limited to 254 or fewer destinations. The collection is now on OpenSea, and auctions for the most unique and rare NFTs will begin on June 6th, 2022.



The inspiration behind this project was the creators’ love of animals. This was a fun way to bring their dawgs into the digital universe. The DigiverseDawg family manually created all of the images in this collection.



DigiverseDawgs also supports animal rescue and care. The team will be donating a portion of the net proceeds from the initial World Tour NFT sales to nonprofit organizations that support animal care and rescue. The team calls this “Dawgs with a Cause”. The organizations they will be supporting along with additional information can be found on their website.



"There are several great nonprofit organizations that rescue and care for animals." said the project's creator. "To help support these nonprofit organizations, 10% of the net proceeds from the initial World Tour NFT sales will be donated to them. We hope this project will help provide additional support to these beneficial organizations."

The journey of life is sweetest when traveled with a DigiverseDawg. Buy your NFT here: https://opensea.io/collection/digiversedawgsworldtour



DigiverseDawgs is an NFT collection that supports animal rescue and care. The collection was inspired by the creators' love of animals and personal dogs. They love their dogs and decided to transform their dogs to dawgs in the digital universe. The team that created DigiverseDawgs will be donating 10% of the net proceeds from the initial World Tour NFT sales to domestic and international nonprofit organizations that support animal care and rescue.

