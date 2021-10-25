digiXnode Technology Limited unveils digixnode.io — access digital economies economically

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 October 2021 - digiXnode Technology Limited (dXn) today launched the exclusive service portal for the Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) in Hong Kong and Macau. In the past, users could only easily have access to a couple of mainland China or foreign blockchain frameworks and needed to spend tremendous costs, time and resources to use blockchain technology. By subscribing blockchain services from the dXn website, digiXnode.io, blockchain application developers and users can legally access to numerous blockchain frameworks in both mainland China and worldwide, saving time, cost and effort while accelerating cross-border deployments of distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based applications.

Paul Wong, co-Founder of dXn, mentioned, "dXn provides a one-stop portal for subscriptions to both mainland China and global blockchain infrastructure services. Users can access the frameworks on Blockchain-based Service Network with the cheapest, easiest, and quickest way to make secure and trusted cross-border digital transactions."

dXn believes that data trust and privacy play are pivotal to the success of digital economies. The exclusive access to trusted infrastructure on both sides of the border provided by dXn will spur innovation and create immense benefits by enabling talent, information, value and goods flow between enterprises, users, and partners. A virtuous cycle will be created and it can reinforce confidence, synergy and better cost performance for all parties involved.

dXn envisions to be the enabler of the fairest shared economies of the world. With the launch of digiXnode.io, dXn has built bridges between digital economies by offering the most economical means for blockchain-based application development and deployment. Upping the ante, dXn will next focus on bringing these bridged digital economies to the masses, building up and operating the most secured and trusted marketplace. Soon, developers and consumers will be able to publish and subscribe to various digital assets and services in the most convenient and cost-effective manner.

About BSN and the consortium

The BSN Consortium consists of the Chinese government's State Information Center (SIC), China Mobile, China UnionPay and Red Date. It operates a global public Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN), where all types of blockchain distributed applications (DApps) can be deployed on its cross-cloud and cross-framework public city nodes (PCN) around the world.

